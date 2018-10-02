Michelin awards 2019: What they said about Irish restaurants

Three Irish restaurants, all in Cork, have been added to the 2019 edition of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, which was launched at an awards ceremony in London on Monday evening.

This brings to 16 the number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland, with only Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud having two-star status.

Here is the full list of restaurants and what Michelin said about each one.

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud ★★

21 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2

The Michelin verdict: “A truly sumptuous restaurant in an elegant Georgian house; the eponymous owner has run it for over 35 years. Accomplished, original cooking uses luxurious ingredients and mixes classical French cooking with modern techniques. Dishes are well-crafted and visually stunning with a superb balance of textures and flavours”

L’Ecrivain ★

109A Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2

The Michelin verdict: “A well-regarded restaurant with an attractive terrace, a glitzy bar and a private dining room which screens live kitchen action. The refined, balanced menu has a classical foundation whilst also displaying touches of modernity; the ingredients used are superlative. Service is structured yet has personality.”

Chapter One ★

18-19 Parnell Square North, Dublin 1

The Michelin verdict: “Good old-fashioned Irish hospitality meets with modern Irish cooking in this stylish basement restaurant beneath the Writers Museum. The series of interconnecting rooms have an understated elegance and striking bespoke art hangs on the walls. Boldly flavoured dishes showcase produce from local artisan producers.”

The Greenhouse ★

21 Dawson Street, Dublin 2

The Michelin verdict: “Stylish restaurant with turquoise banquettes and smooth service. Menus include a good value set lunch, midweek set and tasting menus and a 5 course ‘Surprise’ on Friday and Saturday evenings. Accomplished, classically based cooking has stimulating flavour combinations and creative modern overtones.”

Heron & Grey ★

Blackrock Market, 19a Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin

The Michelin verdict: “A homely, candlelit restaurant in a bohemian suburban market; it’s personally run by Heron - who leads the service - and Grey, who heads the kitchen. Irish ingredients feature in intensely flavoured dishes which are full of contrasting textures and tastes. The set 5 course dinner menu changes every two weeks.”

Campagne ★

5 the Arches, Gashouse Lane, Kilkenny

The Michelin verdict: “Stylish, relaxed restaurant with vibrant, contemporary art and smart booths, hidden close to the railway arches, away from the city centre. Modern cooking has a classic base, and familiar combinations are delivered with an assured touch. Popular early bird menu. Well-run, with friendly, efficient service.”

Lady Helen ★

Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

The Michelin verdict: “Sited within an impressive Georgian house is this grand, luxurious restaurant which looks out over the estate and the River Nore. Ambitious, visually impressive modern dishes are precisely prepared and ingredients come from the estate, the county and the coast; for the full experience go for the tasting menu.”

House at Cliff House Hotel ★

Middle Road, Ardmore, Co Waterford

The Michelin verdict: “Full length windows give every table an impressive coastal view at this smart hotel restaurant. Concise menus showcase local and garden produce and cooking is complex - a host of ingredients are used for each course. Creative dishes combine a good range of flavours and textures and presentation is unique.”

Ichigo Ichie ★ (New)

5 Fenns Quay, Sheares Street, Cork

The Michelin verdict: “Ichigo Ichie (translated ‘once in a lifetime’) and its chef Takashi Miyazaki bring kappou-style dining to Ireland. Extensively trained in fusion teppanyaki cooking, chef Miyazaki combines Japanese culinary craft and art with the best of Irish seasonal ingredients to create exquisite dishes that he prepares and serves, cross-counter, in what he calls ‘a one-to-one environment’.”

Restaurant Chestnut ★ (New)

Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork

The Michelin verdict: “Restaurant Chestnut – which looks out upon a monument to famed world heavyweight wrestler Danno O’Mahony at the entrance to Ballydehob village – is a comparatively new establishment on the west Cork dining scene. Occupying the premises of a former character-filled pub, the intimate 18-seater establishment is the creation of Cork-born chef Rob Krawczyk. Inspired by nature, its ever-evolving menu, featuring the best of seasonal ingredients, is said by Rob ‘to have been influenced by his parents’ strong culinary and artistic heritage’ instilled in him when growing up in neighbouring Schull village.”

Mews ★ (New)

Baltimore, Co Cork

The Michelin verdict: “Baltimore’s Mews Restaurant is founded on the principle of exploring Irish cuisine through the extraordinary variety of natural ingredients that the region has to offer. It serves a tasting menu based on the best local produce that it sources directly from small farmers, market gardeners, foragers and local fishermen.”

Wild Honey Inn ★

Kincora Road, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

The Michelin verdict: This personally run inn started life as an 1860s hotel, so it may not look much like a pub, but once inside it’s warm, cosy and full of pubby character. Two weekly changing fixed price menus have a classical French base and showcase the county’s produce in neat, confidently prepared dishes which are packed with flavour. Comfy bedrooms have a fittingly traditional feel.”

Aniar ★

53 Lower Dominick Street, Galway

The Michelin verdict: “Both the room and the cooking have a back-to-nature ethos. Aniar means ‘From the West’ and this is where most of the produce comes from: the 3 set menus are only confirmed once all of the day’s ingredients have arrived. Contrasts in texture and temperature play their part in delicate, Scandic-style dishes.”

Loam ★

Geata Na Cathrach, Fairgreen Rd, Galway

The Michelin verdict: “A large basement with industrial styling; the focus here is on the quality of the ingredients, which grow in the fertile local loam. The talented chef understands his craft and produces modern, understated dishes with pure flavours. Choose from the 2-3 course fixed price menu or the 7 course tasting menu.”

Ox ★

1 Oxford Street, Belfast

The Michelin verdict: “Top quality seasonal produce guides the menus at this rustic restaurant; lunch offers a fixed price 3 course selection, while dinner is a daily changing 5 course ‘surprise’. Ask for a seat in the old minstrels’ gallery to take in views of the river, and arrive early for an aperitif in the Wine Cave.”

Eipic ★

28-40 Howard Street, Belfast

The Michelin verdict: “An elegant, intimate restaurant featuring a glass-fronted wine room and adjoined by a smart champagne bar. Top quality local ingredients feature on modern, seasonal menus and combinations are original and creative. Flavours are clearly defined and the occasional playful element features too.”

Bib Gourmands

In addition, last week Michelin awarded “Bib Gourmand” status to the following restaurants in Ireland. Bib Gourmands recognise establishments offering simple yet skillful cooking for under €40 (£28) for a three-course meal.

The new additions are Clenaghans, in Co Armagh; Clanbrassil House, in Dublin; Tartare, in Galway city; Brownes, in Tuam, Co Galway; and Dillon’s, in Timoleague, Co Cork.

