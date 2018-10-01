Michelin awards 2019: Cork in the running for three stars at this evening’s ceremony

Takashi Miyazaki moved to Ireland from Japan in 2008. He now lives in Cork with his Irish wife Stephanie and their two sons. The couple own and run two restaurants in Cork city, Miyazaki and Ichigo Ichie.

 

Speculation is mounting that the number of restaurants in Ireland with Michelin stars will increase on Monday evening when the Michelin Guide Great Britain And Ireland 2019 is launched in London. The awards ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4.30pm.

Most attention is focusing on Cork, with three restaurants thought to be in contention for addition to the one-star ranks. They are Ichigo Ichie, a Japanese restaurant in the city centre; Restaurant Chestnut, in a former pub in Ballydehob, and Mews, a seasonal restaurant in Baltimore. Both Ichigo Ichie and Restaurant Chestnut opened in April of this year.

Ichigo Ichie is a 25-seater that offers a no-choice kaiseski, a Japanese tasting menu of 12 courses, for €95. Its chef proprietor Takashi Miyazaki, is originally from Fukuoka in Japan, and came to Ireland 2008.

He met his Irish wife, Stephanie, when he was head chef at an Irish pub in Hiroshima and she was teaching English in the city. He opened his first restaurant in Cork, Miyazaki, a takeaway with just five counter seats, in the city in 2015.

An award would make Ichigo Ichie Ireland’s only Asian restaurant with a Michelin star. The only other Japanese restaurant in Ireland to have been awarded one was Shiro in Ahakista, Co Cork, which held the honour between 1996 and 2001.

Mews restaurant in Baltimore, Co Cork
Rob Krawczyk, chef-proprietor at Restaurant Chestnut in west Cork
Rob Krawczyk, chef-proprietor at Restaurant Chestnut in west Cork

Chef Rob Krawczyk returned to his west Cork roots to open Restaurant Chestnut with his partner Elaine Fleming, who runs front of house. The 18-seater serves a three-course menu for €50, and a tasting menu for €65.

There is speculation that Cork’s star count could be even greater, with the inclusion of Mews, a seasonal restaurant in Baltimore, in the one-star category. Mews is run by James Ellis and Robert Collender, with head chef Ahmet Dede and sous chef Remi Lachiaille.

Mews offers a 14-course tasting menu for €69, using “100% west Cork ingredients, gathered from a network of over 50 local foragers, fishermen and market-gardeners,” according to Collender, who works front of house along with Ellis.

“We will be opening for our longest season yet – until the end of October this year,” Collender told The Irish Times recently.

The Greenhouse, Dawson Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times
Patrick Guilbaud at his restaurant in Dublin. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
In Dublin, The Greenhouse, on Dawson Street, may earn a second star, joining Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in the ranks of establishments considered by the Guide’s inspectors to offer “excellent cooking, worth a detour”.

Finnish chef Mickael Viljanen has been head chef at The Greenhouse since 2012. The restaurant was awarded one star in the 2016 edition of the guide, and is generally thought to be consistently out-performing at that level.

Also in Dublin, there is considerable speculation as to whether Glovers Alley run by Andy McFadden, which opened in the Fitzwilliam Hotel on St Stephen’s Green in February, will be awarded a star.

McFadden returned to Dublin from London, where he had been head chef at Pied à Terre and L’Autre Pied, to open the restaurant. He was at one stage the youngest chef in London with a Michelin star. “I am extremely lucky and extremely proud that since I’ve been a head chef I’ve always had a Michelin star,” he told The Irish Times in January.

Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland 2018

Two-star

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

One-star

Aniar, Galway

Campagne, Kilkenny

Chapter One, Dublin

L’Ecrivain, Dublin

Eipic, Belfast

The Greenhouse, Dublin

Heron & Grey, Blackrock, Co Dublin

House (Cliff House Hotel), Ardmore, Co Waterford

The Lady Helen Restaurant (Mount Juliet Estate), Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

Loam, Galway

Ox, Belfast

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

