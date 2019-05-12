Medley branches out, food tours of Galway, and beer meets meat

Food File: Dublin will host a glut of international chefs for Guinness’s beer and meat festival

James Cochran, champion chef on last year’s series of the TV show Great British Menu, is coming to Dublin to cook at Guinness X Meatopia

James Cochran, champion chef on last year’s series of the TV show Great British Menu, is coming to Dublin to cook at Guinness X Meatopia

 

Event organiser, party planner and chef Andrew Rudd is expanding his business beyond Medley, his multi-purpose venue in the former Irish Times building on Fleet Street East in Dublin 2. He is now hosting events at The Complex, an arts centre in Smithfield in Dublin 7, as well as at Ballintubbert House & Gardens in Stradbally, Co Laois.

The Complex has capacity for 450 guests, while Ballintubbert is a more intimate venue, particularly suited to weddings and private house parties. To cope with demand, Rudd has also expanded his team, and Medley Events now employs three event planners, a consultant wedding co-ordinator, a head of beverages and four chefs, as well as administration staff.

The marquee at Ballintubbert House in Co Laois, where Andrew Rudd has taken over catering and event management
The marquee at Ballintubbert House in Co Laois, where Andrew Rudd has taken over catering and event management

Last summer the events crew looked after all of the arrangements for a party of 30 from Michigan, who were in Ireland for 12 days. Rudd had worked as a private chef for them on a previous visit to Ireland, and on this occasion they hired him to look after every detail of their stay, which included 26 events and excursions, including musical performances by Brian Kennedy and Mundy, the Dublin Gospel Choir singing at Mass in the castle, a London bus serving afternoon tea, a barbecue on an island, a fourth of July party and a medieval banquet with guests dressing in costumes.

“They were planning a family holiday and asked me to locate a castle and to coordinate and plan the entire holiday. We rented Lough Cutra Castle, and arranged everything from airport transfers to daily activities, menu planning, and event management. I had a dedicated production manager working with me for the duration,” Rudd says.

Galway Food Tours

Wine consultant and former sommelier Fanny Wennerstrom, who studied at the Stockholm Restaurant Academy and is now based in Galway, is teaming up with Sheena Dignam and Gosia Letowska’s Galway Food Tours for a wine and food tour in the city on Thursday, May 16th.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Tips, recipes, reviews & exclusive competitions Join now

It will visit three restaurants – Ard Bia, Merrow at Pálás and Kai. At each, food will be served and two wines will be poured, one that Wennerstrom describes as “a classic beauty” and a second from the low intervention, natural wine spectrum.

Tickets are €100 and bookings are being taken by email: gosia@galwayfoodtours.com, and telephone: 086-7332885.

Gosia Letowska and Sheena Dignam of Galway Food Tours
Gosia Letowska and Sheena Dignam of Galway Food Tours

Beer meets meat

The line-up has been revealed for Guinness X Meatopia – the festival that celebrates meat and beer, cooking over fire, and music – which returns to Dublin from July 5th to 7th. For the third year in succession, the festival will be staged at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery at St James’s Gate.

This year the chefs and the brewers taking part are being challenged to create unique brews and dishes for the event and to pair them with each other. The pairings will be once-offs, and available only for this event.

David Thomas is bringing his “modern soul” style of cooking from his Ida B’s table in Baltimore in the US. Irish chef Anna Haugh, whose London restaurant, Myrtle, opened this week, will also be taking part, as will Grainne O’Keefe of Clanbrassil House in Dublin 8.

London’s restaurant scene will be further represented by Will Bowlby, head chef at Kricket in Soho, which marries British ingredients with Indian flavours and spice in a menu of small places, and by Great British Menu winner James Cochran, head chef at 12:51 in Islington, where the food reflects his Kentish, Scottish, Caribbean roots.

Malcolm Lee, head chef at Michelin-starred Candlenut in Singapore, will also be manning the fires. His restaurant specialises in Peranakan food, which has origins in the Chinese immigrant community which settled in Singapore and Malaysia.

As well as cooking, the chefs will participate in the Meatopia Cutting Room Stage programme which will run demos, talks and discussions throughout the weekend. They will be joined by beer writer Melissa Cole, whose talk will be on the subject of so-called “driving beers” and how brewers are rising to the challenge of making low-alcohol brews with full-on flavour.

Tickets for Meatopia are now on sale online at guinnessopengate.com/journal and cost from €59.50, which includes admission, along with five dishes paired with taster beers, and a pint of choice.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.