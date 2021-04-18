Meatloaf with feta: Mexican inspired and absolutely delicious

Meatloaf always seems to be on family meal rotations on TV shows. A busy household with a chalkboard in the kitchen that has the week’s menu of roast chicken on Sunday, meatloaf on a Monday and so on. My own kids have also picked up on this and were recently lamenting the fact that we don’t ever eat meatloaf, while simultaneously asking what exactly is meatloaf? So I promised them I’d make it soon.

For every recipe I write, I do so much research into different variations, stories, articles and traditional methods of cooking. This is all before I even embark on recipe testing. No matter where I looked, this style of meatloaf seemed to be much the same. It’s a giant burger patty pressed into a loaf tin or rolled into a log. Really not at all enticing or delicious.

The ingredients lists were uninspiring, with the main ingredient being minced beef, or sometimes pork, with egg and breadcrumbs. Ideal in a burger but not as appetising at this scale. The sweet and sour glossy layer on top is usually made from tomato ketchup, vinegar and brown sugar.

However there are some slight variations on the traditional American-style meatloaf, with different cultures adding their own twist. I love the old school look of the 1960s style meatloaf with a slice of egg centred in each slice.

For this recipe, I’ve taken inspiration from the enchilada. I’ve added lots of flavour, some vegetables, herbs and spices, then poured over an easy homemade tomato sauce. This Mexican inspired meatloaf was absolutely delicious and will definitely be on our menu rotation.

Use a jar of roasted peppers or roast your own. The salty feta flecked inside is creamy and delicious. I served green jalapenos, wedges of lime and additional coriander with this. If you’re not a fan of coriander, then add some flat leaf parsley, oregano or basil. Traditionally, meatloaf is served with mashed potato and gravy, but rice is ideal with this version.

I used some local Rosscarbery minced beef that I ordered through Neighbourfood. They do freezer pack offers, so that you can have quality meat at hand whenever you need it, and it’s really good value. There are many small producers doing similar at the moment, especially online.

Recipe: Meatloaf with feta