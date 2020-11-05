Meatballs like you’ve never made them before

Sabrina Ghayour Week: These meatballs are a total spice-cupboard raid but lifted to something special by pomegranate molasses

Sabrina Ghayour

Beef meatballs in a pomegranate molasses and honey glaze

The first of our guests chefs contributing a week of recipes to Irish Times Food Month is Sabrina Ghayour, whose new cookbook, Simply, is full of great recipes that are quick and easy to prepare. It’s her fifth book, and has loads of interesting options for meals that reflect her Middle Eastern heritage and UK upbringing. Fast, simple and delicious is Ghayour’s message.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
Essentially, these meatballs are a total spice-cupboard raid, but what really brings them to life and sets them apart from my other recipes is the addition of pomegranate molasses.

It’s an ingredient that works so well with red meat and game, as it cuts through any richness effortlessly and makes for such a wonderful and somewhat exotic flavour combination.

I have always drizzled pomegranate molasses on to tomatoes, salads, kebabs and grills, so it was only a matter of time before I paired it with meatballs, too.

Pomegranate molasses and honey-glazed meatballs

Makes about 24-28

Ingredients
500g minced beef (20% fat)
1 onion, minced in a food processor and drained of any liquid, or very finely chopped
1 small packet (about 30g) of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
1tbsp garlic granules
1tsp ground cumin
1tsp ground coriander
1tsp ground cinnamon
1tsp Maldon sea salt flakes, crumbled
Vegetable oil, for frying

For the glaze:
4tbsp pomegranate molasses
2tbsp clear honey

Method
1 Put all the main ingredients, except the vegetable oil, into a large mixing bowl and, using your hands, work them together really well, pummelling the meat mixture for several minutes into a smooth paste.

2 Line a plate with kitchen paper. Shape the mixture into 24-28 evenly-sized meatballs.

3 Heat a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add a drizzle of vegetable oil and fry the meatballs in batches for 8-10 minutes until browned all over and cooked through. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper-lined plate to drain.

4 Wipe out the pan with kitchen paper and return to the hob over a medium heat. Add the pomegranate molasses and honey to the pan and stir. Return the meatballs to the pan and turn them in the glaze until well coated. Cook until the glaze has reduced to a sticky coating, then serve immediately.

Simply: Easy Everyday Dishes from the bestselling author of Persiana, by Sabrina Ghayour is published by Mitchell Beazley, £26

