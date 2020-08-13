Masterclass in patisserie, plus you get to eat it too

Pastry chef Aoife Noonan, who has been in charge of the pastry kitchens at some of Dublin’s top restaurants, including Michelin two-star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, and is now completing a master’s degree in nutrition at University College Dublin, has pulled on her kitchen whites once again for a collaboration with Cloud Picker Coffee.

Noonan is doing a residency at the Cloud Picker Coffee cafe, which opened at 42 Pearse Street in Dublin just over a year ago. On Tuesdays and Thursdays she will be baking and decorating a selection of very special cakes and tarts in the cafe’s open kitchen.

From 8am to 11am customers will be able to watch her at work and interact with her through protective perspex screens. The cakes will be completed and go on sale, by the slice, at 11am and Noonan will be on hand until noon to answer questions.

In deciding what cakes and tarts to make for the collaboration, Noonan used classic patisserie techniques to create signature bakes with a contemprary twist.

Decorating a strawberry lemonade cake with ombre buttercream

Today’s selection is Cloud Picker coffee cake (chocolate and vanilla layered sponges, hazelnut praline, coffee buttercream, chocolate coffee beans, toasted hazelnuts); strawberry lemonade cake (lemon sponge, strawberry vanilla buttercream, coated in pink, orange and yellow ombré buttercream, garnished with vanilla buttercream swirls, fresh and freeze dried raspberries), and chocolate and Harry’s Nut Butter cake (chocolate sponge, peanut butter buttercream, candied peanut). The tart is strawbery, vanilla and rose.

For the price of a cup of coffee you’ll be able to watch Noonan at work, and put her creations through a taste test. The cakes will be on sale at €7 a slice and the tart at €6.