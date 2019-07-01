Loving Joyce and all things offal

Food and literature: both feed mind and body and give us energy to get through the day

As a summation of all things Irish and a tradition that is fast passing, we should all chew on a pig’s foot occasionally.

As a summation of all things Irish and a tradition that is fast passing, we should all chew on a pig’s foot occasionally.

 

We celebrated the recent Bloomsday at Tartare restaurant in Galway by pairing selected readings from James Joyce’s Ulysses with food mentioned in that famous modernist text.

The dual tradition of Irish food, between those who had food and those who didn’t, is well represented in the book, from offal and oats to wild game and baked sole. To celebrate the day, we simmered crubeens (pig’s trotters) until they were soft and served them on toast.

For anyone who has never eaten a pig’s foot, they are a tactical and visceral experience: you need to pick it up and gnaw at it, its gelatinous nature makes your fingers stick to it. But as a summation of all things Irish and a tradition that is fast passing, we should all chew on a pig’s foot occasionally.

Italian food

The other side of Ireland emerges out of Bloom’s Gorgonzola sandwich, which he has with a few olives and a glass of Pinot Noir. Growing up, I could never have imagined that we had Italian cheese and olives in Ireland 100 years ago. As far as I was concerned, Italian food came to Ireland after we finally made it to the World Cup in 1990. Little did I know, we had just forgotten that it had already been here. 

Anyone who knows anything about Bloomsday will know that kidneys, livers and hearts pop up in the book, due to the main character’s love of all things offal. During the reading of the breakfast chapter, we cooked lamb’s kidneys with oloroso sherry, butter and sage and served them to guests while they savoured Joyce’s words. We often forget how closely linked are food and literature: both feed mind and body and give us energy to get through the day.

We finished up with a “lobster boiled alive’”(as it is described in the book. However, I did the more humane thing and stabbed it in the head, killing it instantly.) In Joyce’s time, lobster had still yet to be appropriated full-scale by the wealthy. The working man could still enjoy a lobster roll. As with kidneys and crubeens, it’s time to take back the lobster and make it part of our everyday experience.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.