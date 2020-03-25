Looking for a simple, quick, versatile meal? Try this risotto recipe

Kitchen Cabinet: Secret to chef Gráinne O’Keefe’s risotto is plenty of butter and seasoning

Grainne O'Keefe

Risotto with mushrooms, spinach and celeriac

I don’t cook much for myself, at home, but do enjoy cooking for family. My family love when I make dinner, even if it’s something simple like a roast, probably because I put far more butter and seasoning in it than they ever would.

This risotto recipe is really simple and quick to make. It’s also really versatile. This particular recipe is vegetarian but you can substitute the mushrooms and celeriac with any veg/meat/fish of your choice and also replace the vegetable stock with chicken or beef stock. The risotto works great as a main dish on its own, or a smaller portion as a starter or an accompaniment.

Gráinne O’Keefe is head chef at Clanbrassil House in Dublin 8

MUSHROOM AND CELERIAC RISOTTO

Serves four

Ingredients
1 large shallot, or a small onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
150ml white wine
300g arborio rice
1l veg stock (cubes are fine)
50g cream cheese
100g Parmesan
70g butter
500g mushrooms
150g spinach
1 small celeriac, peeled and chopped into very small cubes (if you don’t have one just use more mushroom and spinach)
1 lemon
1 bunch parsley, chopped
25ml olive oil
Salt and pepper

Method

1. In a hot pan, sauté the mushrooms, celeriac and spinach in olive oil. Set aside.

2. Gently sweat the onion and garlic in a little butter in a pan for five minutes.

3. Add the arborio rice and cook for three minutes.

4. Add the white wine and reduce until it is almost gone.

5. Add half the stock and stir every three minutes until it’s absorbed.

6. Add the rest of the stock and cook out (roughly eight minutes).

7. When the rice is almost cooked, add the cream cheese, remaining butter and the Parmesan (keep a little for the end) and cook for a further three minutes.

8. Season with salt and pepper.

9. Put your risotto on a plate, and top with the mushroom, spinach and celeriac mix. Garnish with a little lemon zest, olive oil, Parmesan and chopped parsley.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-toques Ireland who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

