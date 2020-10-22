Lockdown meals: 50 great Irish restaurant food boxes to go

In difficult times, as a national lockdown gets under way again, restaurant owners are still making their best efforts to get their dishes in front of diners. Ingredient kits and boxed deliveries, prettily packaging up the restaurant experience as much as possible, are available across the country. Some come with a little work required in heating, assembly or plating, and others are ready-to-eat.

Restaurants are pivoting and adapting to survive amid the path-changing repercussions of this pandemic. Here are 50 great boxes to buy and try. This is not a definitive list, nor a bucket list to tick off, but a snapshot of what’s available from kitchens forced to rethink things.

Information correct at time of publication. Expanded and updated on October 22st. Please check with restaurants and suppliers listed for updates

A LITTLE WORK TO DO

Oliver Dunne Restaurants (Bon Appetit, Bryanstown Social)

Dublin & Drogheda, Co Louth; Available Thursday to Sunday. Dublin delivery, or collection; oliverdunnerestaurants.com

There is something for everyone from Oliver Dunne’s restaurant group. Ranging from the ultimate Beef & Lobster kit (€80, serves 4-6) featuring dry age striploin, duck legs, skewers, sides and so much more to a Cleaver East brunch kit of pancakes and fried chicken waffles (€35, serves two) as well as a Ribeye Steakhouse roast with all the trimmings (€45, serves two). Make it a delicious date night at home with the Bon Appetit four-course meal kit (€65). Delivery available across Dublin city, North County or collect from the Malahide or Drogheda premises.

Ichigo Ichie

Cork City; Pre-order by phone; 021-4279997. Collection only; ichigoichie.ie

Takashi Miyazaki already has one of the most popular Japanese takeouts in the country, Miyazaki on Barrack Street, but now he has introduced something on the finer scale from his Michelin starred restaurant on Fenn’s Quay. “Nabeya” is a choice of Japanese-style hot pots (€60) using many Irish ingredients, such as duck and soy with sprout and cabbage; langoustine with crab and oyster; or chicken with white sole and tofu. Available weekends (pre-order Wednesday/Thursday) and simply reheat at home, ideal for two.

Bastible

Dublin 8; Order Online; Thursday to Saturday. Collection only; bastible.clickandcollection.com

Bastible’s current menu starts off with their signature house bread, and the dishes that follow - smoked mackerel chowder, braised beef shin, ricotta dumplings - require minimal assembly, reheating and plating. The perfect way to experience this popular South Circular Road haunt from the comfort of home, prices start at €37.50 for one, €70 for two and a vegetarian option is available plus a handpicked selection of wines to add-on.

Sage 2 Go

Midleton, Co Cork; Order Online; Tuesday to Sunday. Collection only; sagerestaurant.ie

Prior to the pandemic, Kevin Ahern was already pivoting away from fine dining, visualising Sage 2.0 – the evolution of his popular Midleton restaurant. Now more casual, with an added expansive courtyard, due to restrictions focus tilts again to take out and Sage has one of the best-stocked gourmet shops in the region. With Kevin’s own ‘Heat at Home’ range of dishes, sides, dips and freezer meals from his own menu, there are also sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, desserts (try the Midleton Brick), meats, dairy and a great selection of artisan food products, with a keen curation of interesting wines.

Locks

Windsor Terrace; Order Online; Collection Friday to Sunday only; locksrestaurant.clickandcollection.com

The weekly-changing menu tempts taste buds to tingle each time it’s released on Twitter, Locks on Windsor Terrace has all bases covered with their meal kits for two. Enjoy the likes of a braised lamb shank shepherd's pie (€62) or a salt-aged Delmonico ribeye (€68), each with four accompanying courses. A hot takeaway option for one is often available too, like tempura salt and vinegar fish and chips, if plating up rather than reheating is more your forté.

Clanbrassil House

Dublin 8; Order Online, Collection only Friday & Saturday; clanbrassilhouse.clickandcollection.com

Chef Grainne O’Keefe’s casual dining destination on Clanbrassil Street is known for family-style sharing plates, which you can now enjoy ‘round yours. Heat at home options include the Higgins’ Teeling Whiskey-aged Côte de Boeuf menu for two (€80), but their standard is a one-person (€34) or two-person set menu (€62). Add-ons include a choice of bottles, and just try to resist additional hash brown chips or a trio of cheeses…

Uno Mas

Dublin 2; Order Online, Collection Thursday - Saturday, limited delivery Fri, Sat anywhere in Co Dublin; unomas.clickandcollection.com

If you can’t venture unnecessarily beyond 5km of your door, a weekend sojourn to Spain is firmly off the cards, but the flavours aren’t far away when Uno Mas is around. A set menu (€32 pp) has all the obligatory nibbles with three courses of ever-changing treats, while you can add on other delights like a portion of padrón peppers, their signature flan de queso, or a couple of gildas to fill the void until you can travel to a pintxos bar in San Sebastián. They even offer a potato and onion tortilla mix in a small pan, if the mood takes you.

Handsome Burger

Galway City; Order Online; Friday - Sunday. Collection in Galway City and various locations (Friday only), Limited delivery; handsomeburger.com

Popular Galwegian joint Handsome Burger has been feeding the masses with takeouts as well as their ‘Handsome @ Home’ kit. Comprising of six patties, pickles, buns, sauces and cheese (€30), you can level up for an extra fiver with more cheese, fried onions and Herterichs’ bacon lardons. Option to add beers and wines to your order too.

Boojum

Belfast, Dublin & Cork; order online, delivery nationwide; boojummex.com

Boojum has a bit of a cult following, especially with students across Ireland, but their fajita kits would be a sure-fire hit for a family dinner. Each kit (€21.99) serves four, and unlike those yellow fajita kits languishing on supermarket shelves, everything you need is here, including marinated chicken thighs, fresh sour cream, rice and veg. Ready in 15 minutes, suitably devoured in seconds.

Allta

Dublin 2; orders by Thursday for Saturday delivery, nationwide; alltabox.ie

Alltabox is back from chefs Niall Davidson, Hugh Higgins and Kevin Burke, early adopters of the format for their Setanta Place restaurant. A weekly-changing menu celebrates seasonality, shining a light on what’s plentiful from local producers, with core features – a starter of house charcuterie, bread and pickles with signature shiitake miso butter, a duo of fresh pasta dishes, a dessert and sweet treat. Minimal cooking and assembly required, each kit costs €75 including a bottle of paired wine. 1661 cocktails available as add-ons too.

The Dough Bros

Galway city pick-up; nationwide delivery; thedoughbros.ie

Pizza and sides from Dough Bros in Galway

The words “vac-pac pizza” mightn’t sound too appealing, but the bros behind The Dough Bros, Eugene and Ronan Greaney, are meticulous about their pizza and serve some of the best in the land. Their DIY pizza kits (€35 for three with toppings and dips) are no different, part-cooking the pizzas in their wood-fired oven, vacuum sealing then customised and finished in your own home oven in just 10 minutes or so. Pick up for free in Galway or €3.50 for nationwide delivery.

Asador and Prado

Dublin 4 and 3; collection Thursday to Saturday (Asador) and Sunday (Prado) or delivery in Dublin Friday (€3.50) asador.ie/shop and freshonline.ie

Prior to the pandemic, boxing up elements of a restaurant experience for certain restaurateurs was already on a gentle simmer and has been expedited due to Covid-19. Such was the case for sister restaurants Asador on Haddington Road and Prado in Clontarf, which brought forward the planned launch of Asador / Prado at Home kits, like a Barbecue Box (€49/€75), a Surf ‘n’ Turf Box (€59) and even roast beef & lamb boxes too (€75). Add on a cocktail kit for €49.

The barbecue box from Asador and Prado restaurants

Bujo

Dublin 4; delivery nationwide; shop.bujo.ie

The hamburger is sublime in all its succulent simplicity, but nailing it at home can be hit-and-miss. Quality remains king at Bujo in Sandymount, where culinary director Gráinne O’Keefe was early out of the gate with Bujo Home kits (€40), now available nationwide. Inside you’ll find 12 patties of grass-fed Irish beef, brioche buns, special sauce, cheese, dill pickles, instructions and branded burger wrappers. More a feast than just a fast food fix. Limited specials are a regular feature too.

The DIY burger kit from Bujo in Sandymount

777

Dublin 2; collect Thursday to Sunday Georges St, or Dillinger’s Ranelagh, order online; 01-4254052; 777.ie

If the lingering tingle of chilli and salty pucker from well-made margaritas is what you’re missing, 777 on George’s Street will answer the call. The 777 At Home kit (€50) includes totopos and salsa, 12 tacos/tostadas/taquitos, sides and desserts while their margaritas – heralded as some of the best around – can be ordered in 750ml bottles (five strong servings) for €40. Some dishes need heating through by simply boiling, and easy instructions for taco assembly included.

Etto

Dublin 2; order onlin for collection Thursday-Saturday; etto.ie

Counting Nigella and Ottolenghi among its fervent fans, not least for the red wine prunes with vanilla mascarpone, Etto now offers collection with an evolving set menu (€62 for two) requiring a dash of heating through and assembly. Also offering it ideal solo dining experience with menus for one (€32) or as an addition if odd-numbered in your household. The menu features nibbles, salumi, starter, main and dessert; wine can be added too. Other special menus for two include their iconic Côte de Boeuf (€76) and beef wellington (€82-€120). Veggie options available.

The Fish Kitchen

Bantry, Co Cork; taking phone orders on Thursdays for weekend collections; 027-56651; thefishkitchen.ie

Set in the heart of Bantry in west Cork, The Fish Kitchen’s focus on fresh, local and fine seafood transfers seamlessly to local kitchens with their Collect & Cook service. A weekly-changing menu offers a concise line-up of starters, mains and desserts (any three courses, house made brown bread plus house wine, €65), or there is a selection of a la carte options available too.

The Fish Kitchen's weekly-changing menu offers a concise line-up of starters, mains and desserts

Eaton

Dublin 6W; delivery across Dublin and in select areas of Wicklow and Kildare; stuffuneed.ie

The indulgent brunch kit from Eaton in Terenure

Craving an indulgent, blow-out brunch? Eaton in Terenure has anticipated your needs with two types of waffle kits – southern fried free-range chicken with corn purée, spiced butter and maple syrup (€35); and sticky toffee with dulce du leche mascarpone, butterscotch and toasted nuts (€25). Order one or the other (feeds four), or a two-person box, which includes both options for €30. Full re-heating and assembly directions included and delivery within 48 hours.

Cafe Rua

Castlebar, Co Mayo; collection and delivery; caferua.com

Castlebar deli-cafe Cafe Rua has been serving customers and delivering both store cupboard essentials and hot and cold dishes locally throughout the pandemic. Order - either for yourself or a gift for someone else - the Bosca Rua (€40) which can be delivered nationwide, featuring a loaf of banana bread, shortbread, pistachio squares, chutney, tea/coffee and a hand-written postcard. But for locals, a “Heat & Eat” option (€23) featuring a main, two sides and a dessert is available for collection on Fridays whilst a choice of organic Italian house wines (€15) can be added too.

Store cupboard items and fresh food to make dinner from Cafe Rua

Ely at Home

Maynooth, Co Kildare; local delivery and collection; elywinebar.ie

Wine bar and restaurant Ely is offering several 2-4 person boxes as part of their LovELY at Home range, all around the €50-€60 mark, including their signature burger and wing box as well as slow-cooked beef cheek box, steak box, a winter vegetable pie box and a Sharing Feast (€75) for 2-4 people (€75). Pre-order online to collect; delivery available within 45km of Maynooth.

Daata Tandori, Co Wicklow

Delivery across Dublin, parts of Kildare and Wicklow; stuffuneed.ie

Looking to spice things up? Pakistani restaurant Daata’s tandoori offering should set your tastebuds alight with a mix of pre-cooked and to-be-cooked BBQ meats, including balochi chicken spiced with ginger and garlic, lamb kebabs and marinated chops with a selection of sauces and chutneys. Perfect if you’re looking for a bit of spice and variety!

Featherblade

Dublin 2; collection or delivery in Dublin; featherblade.ie

From Dawson Street to your own dining table, Featherblade compiles a Real Bacon Cheeseburger Kit (€39.99) with Applewood smoked bacon, black garlic mayo and aged cheddar, enough for six hungry mouths, available Tuesday-Saturday weekly; same-day collection or delivery across Dublin, Greystones and Bray. Other options available via sister site, Mister S.

Firehouse Bakery

Delgany, Co Wicklow; order online for collection; thefirehouse.ie

Firehouse Bakery’s DIY Family Pizza Box has proved popular with loyal customers and it’s easy to see why: €25 gets you four pizza bases and enough toppings to make delicious, adaptable pizzas, with dips and cookie dough to bake for dessert. An instructional video on YouTube gives you the expertise you need to perfect your pizza – ideal for anyone who splurged on a pizza oven during lockdown.

Rosa Madre

Dublin 2; pre-order, collection or delivery (for orders over €80) within 7km; rosamadreathome.com

Luca di Marzio of Rosa Madre introduced an “at home” option to help his business but moreso to remind people that food means community and social life. A flavour of this popular Temple Bar spot can wing its way to your home with their easy to put together dishes that celebrate great ingredients. Antipasti, fresh gnocchi, homemade sausage and ‘Nduja ragout and traditional tiramisu all feature in their box for two (€52), with many other à la carte and wine list options available too.

READY TO EAT

Wine & Brine, Moira Co. Down

Pre-order by phone, collection only Fri-Sun Ph: 028 92610500; wineandbrine.co.uk

Moira-based, Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant Wine & Brine, run by chef Chris McGowan and wife Davina, has a number of weekly-changing menus for take-out and collection. Roughly around the £25 per person mark for three courses for Friday/Saturday evening or Sunday lunch, they also have a special steak pie menu with all the trimmings for £80 for two. Place orders by email or phone for Friday-Sunday collection, and check website for up-to-date details. Some elements may require re-heating or finishing at home.

The Glass Curtain

Cork City, Pre-order, collection only Friday-Sunday, theglasscurtain.ie

A daily changing offering available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, each day offers a single choice two-course option (€30 - €50) with options revealed each Tuesday, while a veggie choice is available across all days. Prepared for the most part in the restaurant, then collected and finished at home. Some simple instructions on how to finish dishes include social media tutorials making the whole thing more lively and fun. Wines and craft beers also available to add-on at retail price. Handily, bookings close at midday on the day of collection for spur of the moment-ish occasions.

Cliff House Hotel

Ardmore, Co. Waterford; pre-order online for collection;Thursday to Sunday; cliffhousehoteltakeaway.ie

Head Chef Ian Doyle (formerly of Oaxen Krog in Stockholm) has pivoted to a takeaway menu full of autumnal dishes available for collection. Savour house made pies with fillings including local fish fish, game and beef and Dungarvan stout, either in single portions or family-sized (€10 and €32 respectively) with some vegetable options too (€8.50/€30). All ready to heat at home. Sides, desserts and wines can be added as well to bring that Ardmore experience to your own address.

Square Restaurant

Dundalk, Co Louth; call & collect only; 042 9337969; squarerestaurant.ie

One of the finest spots to eat in the Wee County is continuing to do so throughout lockdown. 2017 Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year and former Chapter One chef Conor Halpenny is at the pass, specialising in dishes that sit on the finer side of casual which celebrate local produce. Think ‘Beetroot with St Tola Goats Curd’ to start, ‘Steak with shiitake mushrooms’ for main, alongside sides such as Ballymakenny long stem broccoli. Check out social media for each weekend’s menu.

Dede at Customs House

Baltimore, Co Cork; pre-order by phone for collection; Friday to Sunday, 028-48248, customhousebaltimore.com/dedehome

Dede at Customs House in Baltimore is headed by the former head chef of the now-closed Michelin-starred Mews, Ahmet Dede. Weaving Turkish flavours seamlessly with Irish produce, Ahmet is transforming the takeaway scene during lockdown in West cork. Serving a set menu consisting of the likes of chicken a’la turka, lentil dahl and salt baked turnips for a very reasonable €30 per person, including a dessert. Orders taken from 10am to 4pm on the day.

Farmgate Cafe

Cork City; click & collect; Tuesday to Saturday farmgatecork.ie

Perched overlooking the English Market below in the heart of Cork City is a cafe held in such high regard by many people within the rebel county and beyond. Chef Pamela Kelly is at the helm providing you with dinner menus that will make your heart sing on a chilly, dark evening. Traditional lamb stew with champ for €16 per person or risotto with a Parmesan and hazelnut crumb for €13.50, plus a crumble for dessert, available Tuesday-Saturday the Farmgate is particularly great for midweek options as for the weekend it evolves into a three-course dinner for two (€39).

1826 Adare

Adare, Co Limerick; pre-order for collection 24hrs in advance; Saturday & Sunday 061-396004, 1826adare.ie

From the beautiful country cottage restaurant along the N21 through picturesque Adare, Chef Wade Murphy and his wife Elaine are bringing a taste of their popular restaurant with their heat at home offering 1826 Abhaile. A weekly-changing three-course set menu (€32pp) will features everything from beef short ribs to free-range pork belly, all just needing heating through at home. Kids options also available, and keep an eye for any Sunday specials too.

Paradiso Cork

Cork City; pre-order online for collection;Thursday to Saturday 4-5pm, paradisoathome.com

Denis Cotter’s wonderland of vegetarian cuisine has once again branched out with the Paradiso at Home offering, available to order via their website for collection. All meals serve two and simply need to be reheated at home at your leisure. Stock up on some of their wonderful condiments or a bottle or two of natural wines, while you’re browsing on the site, too.

The Twelve

Barna, Co Galway; order online for collection; seven days a week; thetwelvehotel.ie

The Twelve is cementing itself as a hub of the community of Barna and beyond, continuing to offer top quality takeaway food and drinks across Galway. The hotel’s entire food and beverage operation has pivoted through Covid-19, and continues to do so with a regularly-changing menu but some favourites remaining a constant. Choose from baked treats and cakes, to pizzas with classic and locally inspired toppings, hearty dinners and perfectly paired wines, plus check out Simon King’s monthly cocktail club, too.

Pickle

Dublin 2; order online for collection, limited delivery; Tuesday to Sunday; picklerestaurant.com

Among the finest places for Northern Indian cuisine in Dublin city - if you live in the delivery or pickup radius of Pickle (or Sunil Ghai’s newest venture: Street in Clonskeagh), you’re in for a real treat. Always expect a winning combination of sumptuous flavours and spices with Irish ingredients and worth checking out the two-course special available Tuesday to Thursday for €25 - a great quality option for a mid-week curry.

Poulet Bonne Femme

Dublin, various; collection or limited delivery; seven days a week; pouletbonnefemme.com or via PBF app

While we all may still think of Poulet Bonne Femme as the home of one of the most delicious chicken sandwiches around, it really makes you think how rare a decent rotisserie chicken can be to find. The PBF outlets in Ballsbridge and Monkstown offer simple but delicious family dining, all cooked and ready to go with a small radius for local delivery from both. A deliciously slow-cooked, free-range rotisserie chicken with spuds, slaw, and salads starts at €23.95.

Shouk

Drumcondra, Dublin 9, click & collection or delivery via Deliveroo; Wednesday to Sunday; shouk.ie

The flavours of the Middle East packed into a pitta, with house made hummus, fried spiced cauliflower, labneh, baba ghanush; Shouk is one of those “if you know, you know” type of places, and now the few can be the many with pittas starting at €7 and a mezze platter beginning at €16 available for collection and delivery, Wednesday to Sunday weekly.

Aran

8 The Arches, Barrack St., Kilkenny; collection and local delivery (€3), Wednesday to Sunday; arankilkenny.ie

Give us this day our daily bread… and cakes, and brunch, and a flat white too! The popular Kilkenny bakery and bistro is suitably-equipped with baked goods and sourdough, all freshly made on-site and available for pre-order, collection and delivery. Also available, a menu of soups, sandwiches, wraps, buddha bowls and grilled cheese toasties.

Mister S

Dublin 2; pre-order online, collection or delivery in Dublin and environs; misters.ie

In keeping with their motto of “Ireland’s best produce, and a wood grill”, Mister S on Dublin’s Camden Street offers a oft-changing array of meals either just for two - focusing on porchetta or smoked Curragh lamb, both €48 - or for a bit of a feast, like the BosSam of smoked pork shoulder (€85). 90% of the work is done for you, and delivery is available across Dublin and parts of Kildare and Wicklow.

Michael’s/Little Mikes

Mount Merrion, Co Dublin; pre-order online for collection; michaels.ie

Who knew one of Chef Gaz Smith’s incredibly photogenic seafood platters would look just as appetising in a metal takeaway tin? One of the first to trial a takeaway & collection system, Michael’s in Mount Merrion (and Little Mikes a few doors down), continue to showcase brilliant quality fresh fish and seafood, supporting suppliers such as Higgins Butchers and Ballymakenny Potatoes, while still pushing the boat with some specials. If you’re lucky, you may nab a Boil In The Bag lobster. Collection times are staggered.

Suesey Street

Dublin 2; pre-order online for Thursday-Sunday restaurant collection, or delivery (€5 charge) to Dublin 2, 4 and 6; sueseystreet.ie

Suesey Street’s Stay At Home Supper Club arrives ready to eat

With John Healy (of TV’s The Restaurant) as general manager, every detail of Suesey Street’s offering is impeccably presented and the At Home Supper Club sings in perfect harmony with the restaurant experience at Fitzwilliam Place. It costs €35pp for three courses and each diner can choose their own individual dishes when pre-booking. Or opt for the two-person Date Night set menu (€96) with a sharing chateaubriand as the star. A selection of their most popular wines also available.

Circa

Terenure, Dublin 6W; order online or telephone, collection only Wednesday to Sunday; restaurantcirca.com

Terenure’s Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant Circa is doing double duty by offering Circa @ Home take-out collection dishes Wednesday to Sunday weekly (12-4pm for brunch, 5-9pm for dinner). The set menu for two (€80) allows you to choose two mains, two sides and two desserts with a bottle of house wine.

The Tannery

Dungarvan, Co Waterford; pre-order online, collection only Friday-Sunday; tannery.ie

Máire and Paul Flynn’s Dungarvan restaurant The Tannery has a weekly-changing Tannery At Home three-course set menu for €25 per person. Order for collection on Friday or Saturday evening, select your collection slot and enjoy some of the finest food Dungarvan has to offer from your own dining table.

Scholars Townhouse

Drogheda, Co Louth; local delivery and collection; scholarshotel.com

A staple in the Boyne Valley, Scholars Townhouse in Drogheda has become a popular eat-at-home option, serving everything from breakfast and afternoon tea to à la carte and even children’s menus for both local delivery and collection.

Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Pre-order by phone (028) 25766, Sunday only; restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

Chef Rob Krawczyk and partner Elaine Fleming’s Michelin-starred outpost, Chestnut in West Cork, continues its collection service, dubbed “Sticks & Twigs”. Available for collection on weekends only (pre-ordering by telephone required), savour a set three-course menu for two (€60) of local produce reflecting the seasons. Start with signature bread and butter before starters, mains like confit duck leg or market fish en papillote. and finishing with dessert. Add-on doughnuts with curd, or an Irish cheese box too.

Solas Tapas

Dingle, Co Kerry; Friday evening only. Collection and local delivery around Dingle and surrounding areas; telephone: 087-9932116

Dingle was among the top staycation destinations throughout the summer, but now, the ever popular Solas Tapas will continue to deliver beautiful bites and plates to the people of An Daingean. Nicky Foley continues his Solas to go concept with some exciting new dishes sitting alongside Solas staples. Order directly by phone only, for Friday evening only.

Overends Kitchen

Airfield, Dublin 14; pre-order and collect; airfield.ie

As you’d come to expect from Airfield Estate’s Overends Kitchen, a carefully-curated menu filled with seasonal treats is available for collection and right now the team take inspiration from their favourite cherished cookbooks. Each week, a different team member will create a menu based on their favourites, so customers will be dazzled differently every week. Prices start at €20 for one person, rising to €76 for four. Order online and collect during a selected time at Airfield Estate.

Mamó

Howth, Co Dublin; collection only; mamorestaurant.ie

Operating their “Hatch” Thursday-Sunday weekly, Mamó in Howth serves a take-away and collection menu with lunch specials, snacks, small plates and larger mains. Plus, you can enjoy their popular lobster roll and iced coffee for €14. Weekly pre-ordered picnic lunch hampers (€22pp, minimum order two, maximum six) are delivered Saturday/Sunday mornings for leisurely lunching on smoked almonds, olives, Tartine sourdough with vadouvan butter, Higgins Butchers smoked pork rillette, McNally Family Farm salads and dessert. Add-on wine is also available.

Ali’s Kitchen

Cork city; collection mostly, some local deliveries may be possible; aliskitchen.clickandcollection.com

Chef Ali Honour and the Ali’s Kitchen team are accepting orders via email for a weekly three-course set dinner which you heat at home, serving one from €10 per person. For weekend brunch, you can also pre-order to collect French toast or potato hash, while any bakery or deli items can be added to any order.

Ali Honour and her kitchen team are making three-course meals for collection in Cork city

Riba

Stillorgan, Co Dublin; collection and local delivery; ribarestaurant.ie

Can’t face preparing another meal in your kitchen? What about a mid-week fritto misto with chips (€14.50) or a lavish grazing platter of cured meats, cheeses, fruits, olives and bread (€25) with a bottle of wine on a Friday night? Stillorgan staple Riba is serving Wednesday to Sunday with both collection and delivery options and pretty much their entire regular menu, wine list (at off-licence prices!) and brunch list up for order. Or if you’re after a leisurely evening of grazing, enjoy a meat, cheese, bread and nuts platter (€29, pre-order essential).

Headfort Arms

Kells, Co Meath; collection only; headfortarms.ie

Missing a proper roast with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy? Headfort Arms to the rescue with a roast beef and roast turkey and ham offering, alongside a wider, globe-traversing menu that includes sticky baby back ribs, jerk chicken, pizzas and weekly-changing Boyne Valley Flavours fish specials. On Sundays they also offer a brunch platter for two. All available to order online and collect on weekends, with drinks options too.

Baste BBQ

39 Clanbrassil Street Upper, Dublin 8; pre-order, collection only; bastebbq.com

Declared “the best barbecue food in the country” by Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave, Andy Noonan’s Baste BBQ pop-up is always a great shout for a delicious, smoky, fiery feast at home. Baste To Go is a rotating menu of free-range, higher-welfare and rare breed meats, slow-smoked over wild cherry wood and oak whiskey barrel staves, served with fresh sides and sauces. The Whole Hog or Beef & Bird BBQ Boxes are both €45 (serving two) whilst the Beast of a Feast Box (€80) serves 4-6 people. Pre-order to collect Thursday-Sunday 5pm-7pm.

The Whole Hogg, from barbecue specialist pop-up, Baste