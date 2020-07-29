Lockdown braised beef: A lean brisket and craft beer match made in heaven

This was a recipe that emerged during the long months of lockdown. It’s a delicious marriage of lean brisket of beef, craft beer, root vegetables and long slow cooking. Ask your butcher for the meat to be trimmed and free from membrane.



Jeanetta Abbott is a chef at of Andy’s Restaurant in Monaghan.

Lockdown braised beef

Serves four

Ingredients

1 kg of lean, trimmed brisket

2 onions

2 red onions

6 carrots

1 pint of craft beer

Rapeseed oil

Fresh rosemary

Glass of red wine|

Cornflour

Dark soy sauce

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius and put a large pan on medium heat.

2. Cut the piece of brisket into four evenly sized pieces.

3. Season the beef with sea salt and cracked black pepper, coat both sides with rape seed oil.

4. Brown the brisket pieces in a dry pan on both sides until golden brown.

5. Peel the red onions, white onions, and carrots, cut into large chunks and place in a baking tray.

6. Add 1 pint of beer and then the beef, top with four sprigs of fresh rosemary. Cover with tinfoil and braise in oven at 160 degrees Celsius for two hours 45 minutes (after 45 minutes reduce heat to 130 degrees Celsius).

7. Half an hour before the end of cooking time, remove the tray from the oven and drain off the liquid into a saucepan.

8. Bring the liquid to simmer point and add one glass of wine red wine. Maintain heat and thicken with a little cornflour blended with water. Add a little dark soy sauce to darken the colour.

9. Pour the liquid over the beef, cover with tinfoil and return to the oven to complete the cooking time.

10. Serve hot on four plates or bowls. This is a hearty dish that’s great served with creamy champ or roast rosemary potatoes that can be roasted while the beef is braising.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome