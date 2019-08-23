Last of the summer wines – and change from €10

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A good-value Aldi Albariño and Pinot Noir

Aldi’s Exquisite Collection Rías Baixas Albariño and Wairarapa Pinot Noir

Aldi’s Exquisite Collection Rías Baixas Albariño and Wairarapa Pinot Noir

 

Here are two lighter wines from Aldi to go with summery food – seafood, white meats and salads. Enjoy them while we still can.

Aldi Exquisite Collection Rías Baixas, Albariño 2018, €9.99
Lightly textured pear and apple fruit. A great all-rounder, to drink by itself or partner with all kinds of fishy dishes, including scallops, prawns and salmon.

Aldi Exquisite Collection New Zealand Pinot Noir, Wairarapa 2018, €9.99
A juicy, refreshing Pinot Noir, full of vibrant raspberry and blackcurrant fruits. Perfect with salmon, tuna or duck.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.