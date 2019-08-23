Last of the summer wines – and change from €10

Here are two lighter wines from Aldi to go with summery food – seafood, white meats and salads. Enjoy them while we still can.

Aldi Exquisite Collection Rías Baixas, Albariño 2018, €9.99

Lightly textured pear and apple fruit. A great all-rounder, to drink by itself or partner with all kinds of fishy dishes, including scallops, prawns and salmon.

Aldi Exquisite Collection New Zealand Pinot Noir, Wairarapa 2018, €9.99

A juicy, refreshing Pinot Noir, full of vibrant raspberry and blackcurrant fruits. Perfect with salmon, tuna or duck.