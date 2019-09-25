Krispy Kreme Blanchardstown sold 6.6m doughnuts to 600,000 customers in year one

Ireland’s only Krispy Kreme doughnut shop had 600,000 customers and sold about 6.6 million doughnuts in its first year, making it the brand’s most successful store opening internationally, the US confectioner has announced at the end of its first year trading in the Blanchardstown Centre.

The US doughnut brand, which has more than 1,300 stores in 31 countries, opened its Irish outlet on September 26th, 2018. It quickly received huge attention on social media, prompting queues of people and cars from early morning and giving rise to local gridlock that was likened to Christmas shopping.

The outlet in Blanchardstown earned average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 last year, its first accounts show. From September 29th to the end of December last, Krispy Kreme Ireland Ltd recorded revenues of €3.86 million – average sales of €42,417 per day.

The Dublin shop has sold more than 2.3 million “Original Glazed” doughnuts since it opened – one every two minutes – and its most popular buy was its “dozen box”.

Blanchardstown sold more than 10,000 heart-shaped doughnuts for Valentine’s Day and over 1,200 festive doughnuts for St Patrick’s Day.

Though Ireland is “a nation that loves a cup of tea”, Krispy Kreme says, it has served 120,000 coffees and 22,000 cups of tea in its opening year.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Blanchardstown Centre, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Alex Drysdale, Krispy Kreme country director Ireland, says the year has been “truly remarkable for the brand”. “I speak for the entire team at the store when I say a big thank you to all our customers for making it a year to remember.”

The shop is selling a limited-edition birthday “Original Party” doughnut (€2.45, Thursday-Sunday), has party bags for its first 365 customers on its birthday, Thursday September 26th, and a free Original Glazed doughnut for customers (with photo ID) sharing its birthday on social media.