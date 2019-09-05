Kevin Thornton curates festival food area for Féile

Double Michelin-starred chef Kevin Thornton will curate a festival food area at this year’s Féile weekend in Thurles.

Festival attendees can enjoy a range of locally-produced food and drinks from around the country at the ‘Food for Life’ area.

Stalls will include produce from ethical health-focused Cork based company, My Goodness Food, Northern Irish handmade, locally sourced ramen from Bia Rebel Ramen and homemade organic pizzas from the Dublin Pizza Company.

Thornton, who is from Cashel, said he was really proud to be working with Féile this year.

“I am bringing together a great selection of small, artisan food vendors to showcase our excellent Irish produce at Semple Stadium” he said.

“Across the weekend we hope to make Food for Life at Féile a highlight for attendees giving them an opportunity to try something new while supporting passionate local businesses”.

Féile 19 will also partner with Dingle Distillery, serving its gin and signature cocktails over the weekend. The Prosecco tent will also return this year alongside Barefoot wines and Co Offaly’s Tullamore Dew.

The festival will run from September 20th to 22nd, with musical acts including Sultans of Ping, Mundy, The Stunning and Sinead O’Connor.

Other highlights will include Shane MacGowan performing with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets for the weekend including camping cost €159.98, while those without camping are €142.16. Day tickets for Saturday or Sunday are on sale for €79.77. They can be purchased online at thetriptotipp.com/tickets