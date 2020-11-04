Kebabs at home: A fiery taste of a takeaway favourite

Sabrina Ghayour Week: Lamb kebabs that you can cook at home on a griddle pan

Sabrina Ghaynor

Sabrina Ghayour’s lamb kebabs with yoghurt

Sabrina Ghayour’s lamb kebabs with yoghurt

 

The first of our guests chefs contributing a week of recipes to Irish Times Food Month is Sabrina Ghayour, whose new cookbook, Simply, is full of great recipes that are quick and easy to prepare. It’s her fifth book, and has loads of interesting options for meals that reflect her Middle Eastern heritage and UK upbringing. Fast, simple and delicious is Ghayour’s message.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

My local Pakistani restaurant has always made the most insanely delicious lamb kebabs, and while this recipe is very different, it is inspired by their fiery and aromatic creation, and I have simplified it to suit home cooking using a griddle pan on the hob. These are a delicious delight and perfect with a little cooling yoghurt on the side.

Lamb, cumin, coriander and chilli kebabs

Makes six

Ingredients
500g minced lamb (20% fat)
1 onion, minced in a food processor and drained of any liquid, or very finely chopped
4 fat garlic cloves, minced
50g fresh coriander, finely chopped
1tbsp cumin seeds
1-2tsp chilli flakes, to taste
Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Pul biber chilli flakes, to garnish
To serve: rice or flatbreads, Greek or natural yogurt

Method
1 Put all the main ingredients into a large mixing bowl and, using your hands, work them together really well, pummelling the meat mixture for several minutes into a smooth paste.

2 Divide the mixture into six portions and form each portion into a sausage shape, then thread on to six metal or wooden skewers. Roll each sausage on a chopping board to elongate to about 12cm long.

3 Preheat a nonstick griddle pan over a high heat. Once hot, cook the kebabs for about 8-10 minutes, turning them halfway through the cooking time, until nicely browned on both sides and cooked through.

4 Sprinkle with pul biber and serve with rice or flatbreads and Greek or natural yogurt.

TIP: Alternatively, cook these kebabs in the oven at its highest fan setting for 12 minutes, or until cooked through and just starting to brown.

Simply: Easy Everyday Dishes from the bestselling author of Persiana, by Sabrina Ghayour is published by Mitchell Beazley, £26

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.