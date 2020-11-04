Kebabs at home: A fiery taste of a takeaway favourite

The first of our guests chefs contributing a week of recipes to Irish Times Food Month is Sabrina Ghayour, whose new cookbook, Simply, is full of great recipes that are quick and easy to prepare. It’s her fifth book, and has loads of interesting options for meals that reflect her Middle Eastern heritage and UK upbringing. Fast, simple and delicious is Ghayour’s message.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

My local Pakistani restaurant has always made the most insanely delicious lamb kebabs, and while this recipe is very different, it is inspired by their fiery and aromatic creation, and I have simplified it to suit home cooking using a griddle pan on the hob. These are a delicious delight and perfect with a little cooling yoghurt on the side.

Lamb, cumin, coriander and chilli kebabs

Makes six



Ingredients

500g minced lamb (20% fat)

1 onion, minced in a food processor and drained of any liquid, or very finely chopped

4 fat garlic cloves, minced

50g fresh coriander, finely chopped

1tbsp cumin seeds

1-2tsp chilli flakes, to taste

Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Pul biber chilli flakes, to garnish

To serve: rice or flatbreads, Greek or natural yogurt

Method

1 Put all the main ingredients into a large mixing bowl and, using your hands, work them together really well, pummelling the meat mixture for several minutes into a smooth paste.

2 Divide the mixture into six portions and form each portion into a sausage shape, then thread on to six metal or wooden skewers. Roll each sausage on a chopping board to elongate to about 12cm long.

3 Preheat a nonstick griddle pan over a high heat. Once hot, cook the kebabs for about 8-10 minutes, turning them halfway through the cooking time, until nicely browned on both sides and cooked through.

4 Sprinkle with pul biber and serve with rice or flatbreads and Greek or natural yogurt.

TIP: Alternatively, cook these kebabs in the oven at its highest fan setting for 12 minutes, or until cooked through and just starting to brown.

Simply: Easy Everyday Dishes from the bestselling author of Persiana, by Sabrina Ghayour is published by Mitchell Beazley, £26