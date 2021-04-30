John Wilson: Two well-made French wines for €8 each from Centra

Wines for the Weekend: This Sauvignon Blanc and Malbec are on offer until Monday

Centra started a French wine sale in some of its branches yesterday that runs until May 19th. Many of the wines will be familiar to SuperValu customers, as both are Musgrave franchises. As well as the wines below, among the reds I would look out for the full-bodied, rich Château Pey La Tour, from Bordeaux (€9.99), the lighter, fruit-filled André Goichot Fleurie (€10) and the warming, rounded Vacqueyras Rémy Ferbras (€14). If you prefer white wine, the fresh and fruity Mâcon-Lugny from André Goichot (€12) also offers good value for money.

I’m not sure how rare it is to find vineyards planted with Sauvignon Blanc or Malbec, as these two French varieties are widely grown in the Loire Valley and southwest France, respectively. But the wines below are well made and on offer at €8 a bottle until bank-holiday Monday, on May 3rd.

Rare Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2019, France, €8
Lightly aromatic, with fresh apple and pear fruits and a smooth finish. Drink on its own before dinner, with light summery salads, and with fish and chicken dishes.

Rare Vineyards Malbec 2019, France, €8
Smooth, ripe and rounded, with spicy dark fruits, this would go nicely with a wide variety of foods, including roast Mediterranean vegetables, red and white meats, and cheesy dishes.

