John Wilson: Two modern classics of the wine world, each for €9 or less from Tesco

Wines for the Weekend: A fresh Picpoul de Pinet and a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon

Wines for the Weekend: Tesco Finest Picpoul de Pinet and Carmen Cabernet Sauvignon

Wines for the Weekend: Tesco Finest Picpoul de Pinet and Carmen Cabernet Sauvignon

 

This week, two modern classics from Tesco. A niche player a decade ago, Picpoul de Pinet has been steadily growing in popularity and now ranks among our favourite dry white wines from France. The Central Valley, which includes Maipo, put Chile on the map many years ago, with its fine fruit-filled Cabernet Sauvignon. Since then we have come to love other Chilean wines, too, especially Sauvignon Blanc, but Cabernet remains one of the great new classics of the wine world.

Tesco Finest Picpoul de Pinet 2019, €9
As I write, the sun has finally come out after a few days of miserable wet weather. This wine will put a smile back on your face. From the sunny south of France, it is proof that spring is not far away. Fresh, crisp and full of seductive pear fruits, this could be sipped on its own, but it would go perfectly with all kinds of fish and shellfish. Great value too.

Carmen Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Central Valley, €7
This is an attractive wine at a very attractive price. Medium bodied, with leafy blackcurrant and plum fruits, it has light tannins on the finish. This would go perfectly with most red meats, such as a steak or roast lamb, or with cheesy vegetarian bakes, or firm cheeses.

