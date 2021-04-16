John Wilson: Two French wines from Aldi, both better value than some bigger names

This week two wines from the latest Aldi summer range. Both come from lesser-known regions of France and offer better value for money than some of the  bigger names. The white wine would be ideal for spring or summer drinking, outdoors if the weather permits, while the red is one to enjoy alongside more substantial foods.

Specially Selected Jurançon Sec 2019 Limited Edition, €7.99
From the Pyrenees, in southwest France, a wine that might be familiar to pilgrims visiting Lourdes, down the road. The main grape variety is Gros Manseng, which has been planted elsewhere in France and abroad in recent years. Broad, lightly honeyed pear fruits with fresh citrus. Perfect with poached or grilled salmon and spring vegetables.

Specially Selected Cairanne 2019, Chassaux et Fils, €9.49
Cairanne is a small region close to Châteauneuf-du-Pape that produces similar wines from the same grape varieties. This is a warming, full-bodied wine with ripe, spicy dark fruits and a rounded finish. Try this with steak, a rich beef casserole or roast aubergine with tomato. 

