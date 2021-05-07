John Wilson: These keenly priced bottles from Tesco, a red and a white, cost €9 or less

Wines for the Weekend: A Chardonnay from Argentina and a Saint-Chinian, from France

Wines for the weekend: Los Cardos Chardonnay and Finest Saint-Chinian, both from Tesco

Wines for the weekend: Los Cardos Chardonnay and Finest Saint-Chinian, both from Tesco

 

Argentina is rightly famous for its rich and flavoursome Malbec, but it has plenty of other varieties for the wine lover to enjoy, including the red Cabernet Franc, and Torrontés, a white grape. But for years I have been enjoying some very good Chardonnay from Argentina, many very keenly priced, such as the wine below.

Saint-Chinian is one of the lesser-known appellations of Languedoc, in southern France. I usually find it offers good value for money, whether it is from one of the smaller boutique estates or a larger producer, such as the one behind this wine.

Both are from Tesco.

Los Cardos Chardonnay 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, €9
This is a fresh, unoaked Chardonnay with delectable, mouth-watering textured peach and apricot fruits. You could drink it solo, but it would go really well with a grilled salmon steak, a classic prawn cocktail or a prosciutto and melon salad.

Finest Saint-Chinian 2019, Languedoc, €8
This medium-bodied wine is herby and savoury, with supple, ripe black fruits and a touch of wood smoke. It would be perfect with barbecued red meats, or a herby roast of lamb.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.