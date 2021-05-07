John Wilson: These keenly priced bottles from Tesco, a red and a white, cost €9 or less

Argentina is rightly famous for its rich and flavoursome Malbec, but it has plenty of other varieties for the wine lover to enjoy, including the red Cabernet Franc, and Torrontés, a white grape. But for years I have been enjoying some very good Chardonnay from Argentina, many very keenly priced, such as the wine below.



Saint-Chinian is one of the lesser-known appellations of Languedoc, in southern France. I usually find it offers good value for money, whether it is from one of the smaller boutique estates or a larger producer, such as the one behind this wine.



Both are from Tesco.

Los Cardos Chardonnay 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, €9

This is a fresh, unoaked Chardonnay with delectable, mouth-watering textured peach and apricot fruits. You could drink it solo, but it would go really well with a grilled salmon steak, a classic prawn cocktail or a prosciutto and melon salad.

Finest Saint-Chinian 2019, Languedoc, €8

This medium-bodied wine is herby and savoury, with supple, ripe black fruits and a touch of wood smoke. It would be perfect with barbecued red meats, or a herby roast of lamb.