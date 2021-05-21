John Wilson: Six to try from SuperValu’s Italian wine sale

SuperValu began its Italian wine sale yesterday. It features 50-60 wines on offer, including 12 guest wines, from outside its normal range. Italian bottles now account for 13 per cent of all the wine the supermarket chain sells. Pinot Grigio and prosecco are the most popular – “prosecco is still enjoying huge growth and is categorised as a white to drink on Friday evening rather than a celebration sparkling wine,” says Kevin O’Callaghan, SuperValu’s wine buyer – with red wine making up just 25 per cent of the market. This sale includes magnums and bag-in-box wines for the first time – a useful way to circumvent the ban on quantity discounts.

Ricossa Gavi 2019, €12 (down from €13.99)

Light and refreshing, with crisp apple fruits and a nicely rounded finish. Perfect on its own or with summery salads.

Corte alle Mine Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016, €15 (down from €19.99)

Medium-bodied with earthy, woody dark fruits and a touch of woodsmoke, plus attractive leafy aromas. Try this with barbecued lamb or bistecca alla Fiorentina – a grilled T-bone steak.

Ricossa Barolo 2016, €20 (down from €25)

Warm and smooth with coffee, mushrooms, tobacco and caramel alongside plum fruits. Pair with mushroom risotto, a beef stew or pasta with a rich meaty sauce.

Costa Mediana Amarone della Valpolicella 2017, €20 (down from €25)

Lots of big, powerful dark-cherry fruits underpinned by tobacco and chocolate. Full-bodied and rich, this is a wine to drink with hard cheeses, such as Parmesan, or spicy barbecued red meats.

Masi Campofiorin, €25 for a magnum (equivalent to €12.50 a bottle) or €15 for a bottle (down from €17.49)

One of the best-known wines of the Veneto, first released in 1964. Smooth, rich red-cherry fruits layered with spice. Try it with rich pasta dishes or roast beef.

Barone Montalto Passivento Rosso, €28 for a 3-litre box (equivalent to €7 a bottle) or €10 for a bottle

If you are a fan of medium-dry red wine then this could be worth trying out; apparently this is one of SuperValue’s bestselling wines. Made from Nero d’Avolagrapes, it is rounded and jammy, with a subtle smoky edge and plenty of acidity. Recommended with a spicy pizza.