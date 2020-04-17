John Wilson picks two French wines well worth trying for €10 or less

Two well-priced wines from Domaine de la Bastide, a 55ha estate in Languedoc, in southern France. Both are available from Dunnes Stores.

Reserve Chardonnay 2018, Domaine de la Bastide, IGP Pays d’Oc, €10

Light, fresh, textured tropical fruits and peaches. Great served solo or with all kinds of fish and seafood.

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Domaine de la Bastide, IGP Pays d’Oc, €9.50

Supple, ripe blackcurrant fruits with a touch of spice and a dry finish. Try it with roast lamb or other red meats.