John Wilson: O’Briens has a big Italian wine sale. Here are six of my favourites from it

O’Briens began an Italian wine sale last week that runs until bank-holiday Monday – that’s June 7th. It is offering between 20 and 40 per cent off its entire Italian range, which includes some 85 wines, so there will be something to suit all tastes. Its website features some great deals.

As well as the Gavi below, the Ascheri Barolo is reduced to €27.95, and its Langhe Nebbiolo San Giacomo looks great value for €18.36. If you enjoy Gavi, there is also the La Battistina for €13.95. I am a big fan of the white wines from Terradora, in Campania, and would be very tempted by both the Fiano below and the Greco di Tufo (€15.95, down from €19.95).

The indigenous grapes of Sicily are becoming very fashionable; if you wanted to find out why, there are four wines from Cusumano, ranging in price from €12.76 to €19.16.

No fewer than five Proseccos are on offer, running from €10 to €17.95, as well as two rosés and a sweet vinsanto.

If you want to give someone a present, the Rizzardi gift pack contains two of my favourite wines, the Pinot Grigio and Bardolino, for €22.40, down from €28.

S Osvaldo Pinot Grigio delle Venezie 2019, €10.95 (down from €14.95)

Fans of Pinot Grigio should certainly give this very keenly priced wine a go. With nicely textured pear fruits and crisp, refreshing grapefruit zest, it would be perfect before dinner or with mussel and clam dishes.

Gavi di Gavi 2020 Cristina Ascheri, €15.95 (down from €19.55)

Gavi is never a big wine, but it is a perfect summer tipple, either on its own or with all sorts of salads and lighter shellfish. The Ascheri version is fresh and light, with delicate green-apple fruits and a snappy dry finish.

Terredora Fiano di Avellino 2018, €16.95 (down from €20.95)

Crisp and mineral with racy green-apple fruits, hazelnuts, a touch of honey and a bone-dry finish. Perfect with all sorts of seafood dishes. Pasta with prawns and plenty of herbs sounds good.

Volpetto Chianti Riserva 2017, €11.95 (down from €19.95)

Piquant dark-cherry fruits, with an earthy touch and lightly drying tannins on the finish. Try it with pasta and ragu or a grilled steak.

Musella Valpolicella Superiore 2019, €14.95 (down from €19.95)

A seriously good Valpolicella from organically farmed vineyards. Elegant, fresh, smooth sweet-cherry fruits with very light tannins on the smooth finish. A perfect summer red to serve with cold meats and salads or fresh-tomato-based pasta dishes.

Clos Roareti 2017, Guerrieri Rizzardi, Rosso Veronese, €19.95 (down from €26.95)

At 15.5 per cent alcohol, this is hardly a shy and retiring wine, but it all comes together beautifully in a smooth, rich and powerful way, with rippling ripe dark fruits and subtle touches of new oak. A single-vineyard all-Merlot wine, this would outclass many more expensive Bordeaux. Try it with roasts of lamb or beef or baked or stuffed mushrooms.