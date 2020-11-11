Jerk chicken: an Afro-Caribbean treat with a spicy kick

Ruby Tuesday’s is a Soul Food restaurant at 14-15 Dame Lane, Dublin 2.

My roots are a beautiful production of growing up in Brixton, south London with my family originally from Ghana and my inherited extended family being Jamaican. Brixton back then and even so now, was the epicentre for all things Afro-Caribbean, with food and music at its heart.

I spent most weekends of my childhood and adulthood in the food market sourcing the best produce London had to offer for me to create the tastiest Ghanaian and Jamaican-fused dishes possible.

Some of my happiest memories are of jerk chicken being grilled in beautiful barrels outside reggae clubs with the smokey aromas filling the streets.

When I moved to Dublin, I missed this Afro-Caribbean food very much so I started my own restaurant business, Ruby Tuesday’s Soul Food, which was a long journey in itself and a story to tell.

This recipe for my Jerk Chicken represents the very essence of what my food is about, my passion for bringing together my two rich heritages and sharing with everyone.

What you’ll need

Serves 4

For the jerk chicken

4 pieces of leg and thigh chicken

2 tsp of allspice

4 tbsp of brown sugar

1 tsp of soy sauce

1 tsp of cinnamon

4 cloves of garlic

1 tsp of nutmeg

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

1 tsp of black pepper

2 scotch bonnet peppers, or other hot peppers

2 spring onion, chopped

1 tsp of dried thyme

60ml of vinegar

60ml of water

Squeeze of lime juice

For the jollof rice

2 large onions, peeled and chopped

80ml vegetable oil, plus an additional 2 tbsp

2 cans crushed tomato

1 can/ 170g of tomato paste

1 scotch bonnet pepper or another hot pepper

1 tbsp curry powder

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Thumb-size piece of ginger, chopped

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

3 chicken stock cubes, crushed

500g long grain rice, washed first in cold water

150g frozen mixed vegetables

360ml water

How to cook it:

For the jerk chicken

1 In a large mixing bowl add all the jerk seasoning ingredients and combine. Make some slashes in your chicken pieces. Massage the seasoning into the chicken and marinate in the fridge overnight or leave in the fridge for at least 8 hours before you cook it.

2 When it’s time to cook the chicken pre-heat your oven to 180c/gas mar k4.

3 Place your marinated chicken on a baking tray and put it in the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

4 After the first 20 minutes take the chicken out, turn it over and cook it for another 25 minutes. The chicken should be dark brown and slightly crispy.

For the jollof rice

1 Heat up the cooking oil and sauté the onions, garlic and ginger, but do not allow them to brown.

2 Stir in the chopped tomatoes and tomato purée and add the curry powder, dried mixed herbs, and crushed bouillon cubes. Cook for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the stew has reduced by half and becomes deep red in colour.

3 Add the washed rice, mixed vegetables, and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with foil and a lid. Simmer for another 30 minutes, until the rice is cooked through and the liquid is absorbed.