Italian indulgence in a coffee, cream and cocoa dessert

My love for cooking started with pastry. My father’s sweet tooth meant I always had a willing taster. Italian cuisine centres around family, sharing and bringing people together. Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert which I feel is sometimes underestimated and overlooked. It’s so simple and when done well, it definitely goes down a treat.

A big bowl in the centre of the table and a few spoons in all you need. With the boozy coffee soaked biscuits and the creamy layers, it lives up to its translation ‘pick me up’. It’s a staple on our menu at Lucio, and I’ve lost count of the amount I’ve made over the years.

Tiramisu can be made in advance (up to a day before and left in the fridge). It can be assembled in a large baking dish or glass bowl for sharing or in individual glasses.

Shauna Whyte is head chef at Osteria Lucio in Dublin.

Tiramisu

Serves six to eight

Ingredients

5 large egg yolks

140g caster sugar

375g mascarpone

150g cream

600ml fresh brewed coffee

50ml amaretto

2 packets savoiardi (ladyfinger) biscuits

Cocoa powder (for dusting)



Method

1 Whisk the egg yolks and sugar at a medium speed until light, white and fluffy (about five to six minutes).

2 Turn down the speed and add the mascarpone in stages, ensuring there are no lumps.

3 Whip the cream until soft peak stage.

4 Fold the cream into the mascarpone mix.

5 Combine the amaretto and coffee and soak the ladyfingers individually in coffee mix, leaving them submerged for two to three seconds. The biscuits shouldn’t be completely soaked through.

6 Arrange the soaked biscuits in a single layer in a dish and ust with cocoa powder.

7 Add half the mascarpone mixture.

8 Repeat this process adding an extra layer to the dish.

9 Transfer to the fridge and allow to set for two to three hours or overnight.

10 To serve: Dust with cocoa powder and dig in.



Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome