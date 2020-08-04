Italian indulgence in a coffee, cream and cocoa dessert
Kitchen Cabinet: Tiramisu is so simple, but goes down a treat
Shauna Whyte’s tiramisu
My love for cooking started with pastry. My father’s sweet tooth meant I always had a willing taster. Italian cuisine centres around family, sharing and bringing people together. Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert which I feel is sometimes underestimated and overlooked. It’s so simple and when done well, it definitely goes down a treat.
A big bowl in the centre of the table and a few spoons in all you need. With the boozy coffee soaked biscuits and the creamy layers, it lives up to its translation ‘pick me up’. It’s a staple on our menu at Lucio, and I’ve lost count of the amount I’ve made over the years.
Tiramisu can be made in advance (up to a day before and left in the fridge). It can be assembled in a large baking dish or glass bowl for sharing or in individual glasses.
Shauna Whyte is head chef at Osteria Lucio in Dublin.
Tiramisu
Serves six to eight
Ingredients
5 large egg yolks
140g caster sugar
375g mascarpone
150g cream
600ml fresh brewed coffee
50ml amaretto
2 packets savoiardi (ladyfinger) biscuits
Cocoa powder (for dusting)
Method
1 Whisk the egg yolks and sugar at a medium speed until light, white and fluffy (about five to six minutes).
2 Turn down the speed and add the mascarpone in stages, ensuring there are no lumps.
3 Whip the cream until soft peak stage.
4 Fold the cream into the mascarpone mix.
5 Combine the amaretto and coffee and soak the ladyfingers individually in coffee mix, leaving them submerged for two to three seconds. The biscuits shouldn’t be completely soaked through.
6 Arrange the soaked biscuits in a single layer in a dish and ust with cocoa powder.
7 Add half the mascarpone mixture.
8 Repeat this process adding an extra layer to the dish.
9 Transfer to the fridge and allow to set for two to three hours or overnight.
10 To serve: Dust with cocoa powder and dig in.
Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome