Irresistible chocolate microwave mug cakes

With just a mug and a microwave you’ll have a gooey chocolate treat in a few minutes

Vanessa Greenwood

Photograph: Harry Weir

Photograph: Harry Weir

 

Ingredients
Serves 2
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
6 tbsp self raising flour
4 tbsp caster sugar
4 tbsp sunflower oil
1 tsp vanilla essence
4 tbsp milk
1 egg, whisked
To serve: whipped cream and smarties

Method
In a bowl mix together the cocoa, self raising flour and caster sugar.
Add the oil, milk and vanilla essence to the dry ingredients.
Mix in the egg until fully combined.
Grease the inside of two medium size microwaveable mugs with a little oil, and pour equal amounts of mixture into each.
Place both mugs in the microwave. Microwave at 900W-1000W for approx 90-100 seconds or until fully risen to the top of the mugs (it’s a good idea to set your microwave time for a little longer incase you need to give them a few extra seconds without the microwave switching off).
Serve immediately with whipped cream and Smarties.

