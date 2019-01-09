Irish Restaurant Awards 2019: Vote here for your favourite restaurant

Nominations now open for the Irish Restaurant Awards

Etto on Merrion Row in Dublin 2 which won Best Restaurant in the 2018 RAI awards.

Etto on Merrion Row in Dublin 2 which won Best Restaurant in the 2018 RAI awards.

 

Nominations open at noon today in the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards. The online public vote at irishtimes.com/irishrestaurantawards, gives diners a chance to nominate their favourites across 21 categories.

This is the first round of a judging process that will continue through regional and national rounds until next May, when more than 1,000 guests will gather for a six-course gala dinner in Dublin, at which the final results will be revealed.

More than 90,000 nominations from members of the public were received for these awards last year, and these votes count for 20 per cent of the first stage of the judging process. There will also be assessments by judging panels, regional finals – at which county winners will be revealed – and mystery guest inspections.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “The restaurant industry is the biggest employer within the Irish tourism sector, employing more than 74,000 people and theses awards are a celebration and acknowledgement of the hard work put in by restaurateurs year round.”

Last year Etto, on Merrion Row in Dublin 2, was named Restaurant of the Year and its head chef Barry Sun Jian was named best chef in Dublin. The business, owned by Simon Barrett and Liz Matthews, also won the Best Casual Dining Experience in Dublin category, and the couple have since gone on to open a Spanish-influenced restaurant, Uno Mas, on Aungier Street.

The Best Chef accolade was awarded in 2018 to Irish Times Magazine food columnist Jess Murphy, head chef and co-owner of Kai Café Restaurant in Galway. Kai was also singled out for Best Digital Marketing.

Nominations for the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards are being accepted in the following categories:

Best Restaurant

Best Chef

Best Restaurant Manager

Best Hotel Restaurant

Best Casual Dining

Best Gastro Pub

Best Newcomer

Best Customer Service

Best Wine Experience

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine

Best World Cuisine

Best Cafe

Best Kinds Size Me

Local Food Hero

Pub of the Year

Best ‘Free-From’

Best Cocktail Experience

Best Private Dining and Club Restaurant

Best Cookery School

Best Seafood Experience

Best Digital Marketing

