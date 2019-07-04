Irish chef’s book takes global award, beating World’s 50 Best Restaurants winner

Donegal Table, a collection of recipes for ‘delicious everyday cooking’ won the award for the best cookbook written by a restaurant chef at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Brian McDermott and his wife Brenda at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Macau, China

Brian McDermott and his wife Brenda at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Macau, China

 

Chef and hotelier Brian McDermott’s Donegal Table has won an award at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Macao, China.

In the best cookery book written by a restaurant chef category, McDermott’s collection of recipes triumphed over eight other finalists, including Mirazur, written by Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco, about his restaurant of the same name in the South of France. Mirazur, which has three Michelin stars, was recently voted number one in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings.

McDermott is the proprietor of the Foyle Hotel & Bistro in Moville, Co Donegal. His book Donegal Table: Delicious Everyday Cooking, is published by O’Brien Press.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, which recognise excellence in food writing across multiple categories, were presented at the Macao International Book Fair.

“As a chef, all my inspiration comes from Donegal, from its traditions, its produce, and its people, and this award is above all a testament to them,” McDermott said.

BEST COOKERY BOOK WRITTEN BY A RESTAURANT CHEF:

Winner: Ireland: Donegal Table, Brian McDermott (O´Brien)

Finalists:

Argentina: Mirazur, Mauro Colagreco (Catapulta)

Belgium: Gert De Mangeleer Unplugged (Luster)

France: La Cuisine de Guy Legay, Henri Bouniol (De Boree)

Hong Kong: Chicken and Charcoal, Matt Abergel, Lindsay Jang (Phaidon)

Singapore: A Dash of Szechwan, Chen Kentaro (Marshall Cavendish)

South Africa: Mile 8, A book about cooking, David Higgs (Marble Group)

Spain Castellano: Unánime, Bernd Knöller, Xavier Mollà (Deia Books)

Uruguay: Hugo Soca Cocina (Aguaclara)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.