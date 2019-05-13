Ireland’s best restaurant for 2019 revealed

Loam, a Michelin-starred dining room and wine bar in Galway city, is Ireland’s restaurant of the year 2019. The restaurant, which opened in 2014, only uses ingredients from the west of Ireland, and has a strong sustainability ethos. It is owned and run by Enda McEvoy, who was voted best chef in Ireland at these awards in 2016.

Graham Neville, best chef in Ireland at the Restaurants Association's 2019 awards

The best chef 2019 is Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant on Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin. Neville, a former Commissioner General of Euro-Toques Ireland, was previously head chef at Restaurant FortyOne in the former Residence private members club on St Stephen’s Green. He has worked in Chicago, London and Lyon and also spend seven years at Thornton’s in Dublin. Dax, which is owned by Olivier Meisonnave, was also named best restaurant in Dublin.

Pub of the year is Doheny and Nesbitt, Baggot Street, with The Old Spot, Bath Avenue, Dublin, taking the gastro pub honours. The best newcomer national winner is Everett’s Restaurant in Waterford, where the head chef and co-owner is Peter Everett, who was Graham Neville’s sous chef at Restaurant FortyOne.

Sean Hussey, of Hussey & Sons Fruit and Veg, took the Local Food Hero award, sponsored by Rewarding Times. Hussey, a third generation grower and distributor, recently opened up his farm in north Co Dublin to people interested in growing their own crops, and also manages micro-distribution for a number of small-scale specialist growers.

Pub of the year honours claimed by Doheny & Nesbitt in Dublin

More than 90,000 nominations were made by members of the public in the regional rounds of these awards, which got under way in January and are administered by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Tips, recipes, reviews & exclusive competitions Join now

There were also regional judging panels, a mystery guest visit, and a final assessment by the event’s National Awards Academy, comprising food writers, bloggers and culinary academics.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road in Dublin on Monday evening, attended by more than 1,100 guests.

NATIONAL AND ALL IRELAND WINNERS

Best Restaurant

Dublin - Dax Restaurant

Connaught - Loam

Leinster - Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill

Munster - Wild Honey Inn

Ulster - OX

All Ireland - Loam

Best chef

Dublin - Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant

Connaught - Barry Ralph of House of Plates

Leinster - Deirdre Adamson of The Fatted Calf

Munster - Peter Everett of Everett’s Restaurant

Ulster - Chris McGowan of Wine and Brine

All Ireland - Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant

Best restaurant manager

Dublin - Denise McBrien of The Old Spot

Connaught - Eva Ivanova of Sage

Leinster - Edwina Hynes of La Côte Seafood Restaurant

Munster - John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge

Ulster - Saul McConnell of Noble

All Ireland - Eva Ivanova of Sage

Pub of the Year

Dublin - Doheny and Nesbitt

Connaught - V.J Doherty’s

Leinster - Hamilton’s Pub

Munster - Levis Corner House

Ulster - Coach House & Olde Bar

All -Ireland - Doheny and Nesbitt

Best hotel and guesthouse restaurant

Dublin - The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel

Connaught - West Restaurant at the Twelve Hotel

Leinster - Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House

Munster - Gregans Castle Hotel

Ulster - Newforge House

All Ireland - Gregans Castle Hotel

Gregan’s Castle in Co Clare, winner of the best hotel and guesthouse restaurant category

Best newcomer

Dublin - Uno Mas

Connaught - Passione by the Slice

Leinster - Lily’s On Church Street

Munster - Everett’s

Ulster - Hara

All Ireland - Everett’s

Best gastro pub

Dublin - The Old Spot

Connaught - Bar One

Leinster - The Ballymore Inn

Munster - Mikey Ryan’s Bar and Kitchen

Ulster - Clenaghans

All Ireland - The Old Spot

The Old Spot in Dublin 4, best gastro pub winner at the RAI awards

Best customer service

Dublin - Luna

Connaught - Park House Hotel

Leinster - Lennons @ Visual

Munster - Ballyvolane House

Ulster - The Muddlers Club

All Ireland - The Muddlers Club

Best casual dining

Dublin - 777

Connaught - Hooked Sligo

Leinster - Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar

Munster - Bodega

Ulster - The Olde Glen Bar, Restaurant and Tea Room

All -Ireland - 777

Best wine experience

Dublin - Green Man Wines

Connaught - Le Petit Pois

Leinster - Barrows Keep

Munster - The Black Pig

Ulster - OX

All Ireland - Green Man Wines

Best Kids Size Me

Dublin - Old Street Restaurant

Connaught - Shells Seaside Bakery and Café

Leinster - Tiffin by Sunil

Munster - No. 9 Café

Ulster - Oak Room Restaurant

All Ireland - Old Street Restaurant

Best world cuisine restaurant at the RAI awards 3 Leaves in Blackrock market in Co Dublin

Best world cuisine

Dublin - 3 Leaves

Connaught - Spice India

Leinster - Pink Salt Indian Restaurant

Munster - Iyer’s

Ulster - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro

All Ireland - 3 Leaves

Best cafe

Dublin - Two Pups

Connaught - Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant

Leinster - Knockdrinna Farm Shop & Artisan Café

Munster - Good Day Deli

Ulster - Dinkin’s Home Bakery & Café

All Ireland - Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant

Best free from

Dublin - Urbanity

Connaught - Drumanilra Farm Kitchen

Leinster - Zucchini’s Restaurant

Munster - Grow HQ

Ulster - The Olde Post Inn

All Ireland - Grow HQ

Local food hero

All -Ireland - Seán Hussey of Hussey & Sons Fruit & Veg

Dublin - Seán Hussey of Hussey & Sons Fruit & Veg

Best emerging Irish cuisine

Dublin - Forest & Marcy

Connaught - An Port Mór Restaurant

Leinster - Thyme Restaurant

Munster - No. 35 Restaurant

Ulster - Wine and Brine

All Ireland - No. 35 Restaurant

Best digital marketing

All -Ireland - Michael’s Mount Merrion

Best cookery school

All -Ireland - The Neven Maguire Cookery School

Best private dining and club restaurant

All -Ireland - Stephens Green Hibernian Club

Best seafood experience

All -Ireland - Fish Shop, Benburb Street

Best cocktail experience

All -Ireland - The Tack Room at Adare Manor