Ireland’s 21 best food trucks, for great outdoor dining this summer
Food trucks came into their own during lockdown. We’ve scoured the island to find the best
Afuera, at 777 in Dublin. Photograph: Terry McDonagh
The great outdoors beckons this summer, with outdoor dining returning from today. Our guide to Ireland’s best food trucks focuses on those special places where food is made with a bit of thought and carefully sourced ingredients, coffee is worth stopping for, and there’s something memorable about the conviviality of people who put hospitality at the centre of their business. Bear in mind that opening times change regularly, so check details online before you head out. Corinna Hardgrave
This selection comes from our new guide to 100 great places to eat outside in Ireland, which you can read here
Our guide to Ireland’s best food trucks is arranged by county:
Jump to Co Dublin
Jump to Co Antrim
Jump to Co Clare
Jump to Co Cork
Jump to Co Galway
Jump to Co Kerry
Jump to Co Limerick
Jump to Co Meath
Jump to Co Sligo
Jump to Co Wexford
Jump to Co Wicklow
DUBLIN CITY
777
Unit 7 Castle House, South Great George’s Street, Dublin 2, 777.ie
Takeaway empanadas, tacos, and tostadas from 777’s hatch are just some of the things that kept us going during lockdown and on June 7th, they will be reopening for outdoor dining with a dramatic new Afuera area. They are also doing a €44 margarita picnic pack, which comes in a sturdy tote that multi-tasks as a cooler bag and has cups, straws and all the fixings for four margaritas. CH