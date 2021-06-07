Ireland’s 21 best food trucks, for great outdoor dining this summer

The great outdoors beckons this summer, with outdoor dining returning from today. Our guide to Ireland’s best food trucks focuses on those special places where food is made with a bit of thought and carefully sourced ingredients, coffee is worth stopping for, and there’s something memorable about the conviviality of people who put hospitality at the centre of their business. Bear in mind that opening times change regularly, so check details online before you head out. Corinna Hardgrave



This selection comes from our new guide to 100 great places to eat outside in Ireland, which you can read here



Our guide to Ireland’s best food trucks is arranged by county:

Jump to Co Dublin

Jump to Co Antrim

Jump to Co Clare

Jump to Co Cork

Jump to Co Galway

Jump to Co Kerry

Jump to Co Limerick

Jump to Co Meath

Jump to Co Sligo

Jump to Co Wexford

Jump to Co Wicklow

DUBLIN CITY

777

Unit 7 Castle House, South Great George’s Street, Dublin 2, 777.ie

Takeaway empanadas, tacos, and tostadas from 777’s hatch are just some of the things that kept us going during lockdown and on June 7th, they will be reopening for outdoor dining with a dramatic new Afuera area. They are also doing a €44 margarita picnic pack, which comes in a sturdy tote that multi-tasks as a cooler bag and has cups, straws and all the fixings for four margaritas. CH