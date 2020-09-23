Interested in one-off Irish spirits delivered to your door? Join the club

Never one to hang around, Peter Mulryan of Blackwater Distillery has come up with another new (for Ireland) wheeze with the Blackwater Tasters Club. Every two months, they will send members two 20cl bottles of once-off gins and unique spirits, accompanied by recipe cards designed by mixologist John Coleman, although you can of course create your own bespoke cocktails.

The first release, on August 28th, included a Jaffa Cake Gin and a Limoncello. The Jaffa Cake gin (42 per cent ABV) was very good, with light chocolatey orange aromas and subtle flavours of both, too. I loved the recommended garnish of a Jaffa cake. For many limoncello brings back unhappy memories of a free glass at the end of a meal in an Italian restaurant. I can vouch that the Blackwater version (30 per cent) is authentic, and possibly superior to most I have tasted.

Blackwater Distillery in Waterford

Jaffa Cake Gin and Limoncello from Blackwater Distillery

“The reaction has been very, very good; we sold out of the first set in three days,” Mulryan tells me. Next up, in October, is Wexford Cassis, using blackcurrants from Mr Jeffares blackcurrant farm. “This is the first alcoholic Irish drink made using blackcurrants. I can’t understand why. We are halfway through at the moment and it is very lovely – around 25 per cent ABV and full of lovely, pure blackcurrant flavours. People can make kir, or we are working on an autumnal cocktail for this and our other release – a windfall apple gin. This we are distilling on a base of apple cider brandy. The test runs are very nice; it will be light, fruity and a little bit spicy.”

“It is about doing things on a small scale that would not be economically viable for large runs. The point is to have fun. It should come, make you smile, and then go. And then you get the next one.”

A tasting club box of two 20cl bottles is €39.99, six months (€105) gets you three boxes, while a year-long membership, with six deliveries, is €185. It would make a good present for the gin lover in your life.