‘Industry will collapse unless we stop PUP’: Hotels, bars and restaurants struggle for staff

Employers are struggling to find experienced staff as bars, restaurants and hotels reopen

Marie Claire Digby

There is strong demand for staff as businesses reopen. Photograph: iStock

“Back in February, I was warning the team that this summer it’s going to be a hotel school here.”

Fergus O’Halloran, managing director of The Twelve Hotel in Barna, Galway is, like many other hospitality providers and restaurateurs in Ireland, struggling to fill positions in almost every department of his business.

