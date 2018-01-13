Indian spice and Irish sourdough

Indian food is a sunny antidote to dreary winter days, and as an added bonus, many of the spices used bring considerable health benefits. Arun Kapil’s Green Saffron spice company is widely regarded as the place to go for the freshest, best quality spices, sourced from partner farms in India by Kapil’s extended family and roasted and ground in Cork.

This month and next, Kapil is going on the road, introducing new recipes to home cooks, doing demos and classes, and demystifying the Indian spice cupboard.

You can try his food and meet the charismatic Kapil himself – at an event billed as An Evening of Colour – at The Duck restaurant at Marlfield House in Gorey, Co Wexford on Thursday, February 8th. Arrival drinks and canapes and a four-course dinner for €47, bookings to 053-9421124.

On Saturday, February 10th, Kapil is doing a three-hour masterclass at School of Food in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny (10am-1pm, €50). A demonstration by Kapil will be followed by hands-on cooking for up to 16 participants, and the theme is winter warmers. This can be booked online at schooloffood.ie.

Saturday at the Stables

At The Fumbally Stables in Dublin 8, you can learn how to make sourdough as Gaeilge with Manchán Magan. The class is part of the Saturday at the Stables series, which also includes classes on pickling, fermented drinks, and yoga lunches.

The series kicks off next month, with pickling on the first Saturday of the month, fermented drinks on the second Saturday, sourdough on the third, and yoga lunches on the fourth.

Magan’s classes will be conducted in English in February, April and June, and in Irish during March, May and July. He is keen to give assurances that all levels of familiarity with the language will be accommodated. For more details see thefumballystables.ie.

The Wednesday night dinners are back on the menu next door at The Fumbally cafe, and for January the theme is small plates, with a different menu each week of the month.

Taste of Spain

Those who have forsaken the pleasures of the vine for Dry January, look away now. Others may be tempted by some interesting wine events coming up. The Lifeboat Inn in Courtmacsherry, Co Cork hosts a Taste of Spain wine dinner with Ribera del Duero and Rías Baixas on January 20th, with pre-dinner drinks at 6.30 followed by a five-course dinner with wines. Tickets are €40 and can be booked by telephoning 023-8864656.

Ashford Castle’s winemakers dinner series welcomes Tariq Sakr of Chateau Musar in Lebanon on January 25th. Cocktails and a seven-course menu with wine pairings, served in the George V dining room, can be booked for €150 per person and there is an overnight package priced at €525 for two. Reservations are being taken on 094-9546003.

Themed afternoon tea

The Godiva chocolate company is partnering with The Restaurant by Johnnie Cooke at Brown Thomas for a themed afternoon tea, launching this week. From Wednesday, until April 1st, Cooke’s afternoon tea savoury offerings of avocado and shrimp bruschetta; tomato, mozzarella and basil crostini, and Crozier Blue and walnut stuffed dates, will be sharing billing with a selection of chocolate desserts and confectionery.

Chocolate chip scones, white chocolate and pistachio pearls, chocolate and raspberry truffles, white chocolate crème brûlée and lemon meringue tartlets will adorn the cake stands. The Godiva afternoon tea costs €35 and is available daily, 3pm-6pm.