How to turn a courgette into an Antonio Carluccio classic

This is a version of a recipe from Antonio Carluccio for pennoni giardiniera. Delicious spinach balls famously accompany this recipe, but they are far too faffy for a midweek dish. The whole thing takes about 15 minutes and is satisfying without being too heavy.

I’ve added the splash of cream to the recipe, and if you’re feeling really generous, a glug of white wine flashed in just before the cream really adds flavour (but brings the six ingredient restriction to seven, and we can’t have that).

What you’ll need, and how to make it

Serves 2-3

4 garlic cloves , finely chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 courgette, grated

Grated Parmesan, a large handful

Big splash of cream

Penne pasta, 2-3 adult servings



Method

Heat olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and chilli and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the courgettes and continue to fry for 3-4 minutes, or until the courgettes have started to soften.

Add the splash of cream, allow to warm gently, then add the Parmesan and season, to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Meanwhile cook and drain the pasta, reserving a couple of spoonfuls of the cooking water. Add the courgette sauce to the pasta and water and mix.

Serve with additional Parmesan and black pepper, if required.