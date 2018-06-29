How to make your own ice-cream at home without any gadgets

When the big snow hit earlier this year, it was bread that everybody stockpiled. Now, with the mercury rising, ice-cream is at a premium. The HB brand has said that it estimates that two million of its ice creams will be eaten this week, with consumption expected to peak at 1,000 every minute during this weekend.

Should the worst happen, and you find yourself staring into an empty freezer, here are a few easy ice creams that you don’t need a machine to make at home.

These are simplicity itself, just mix and freeze. That’s the only hard part, you’ll have to wait for them to become icy cold. Unless you happen to have some frozen bananas lurking in your freezer, waiting to be turned into smoothies.

No-churn ice cream is quick and easy to make ... but you’ll have to wait for it to freeze

In that happy instance you can make an almost instant banana ice-cream by blending them, straight from the freezer, with yoghurt or creme-fraiche. Optional additions include a little cinnamon, or lime zest, or maple syrup.

Frozen avocados may be poor substitutes for the real thing (though they are far more reliable), but they are perfect for the avocado, and avocado and chocolate ice cream recipes that have proliferated recently.

Jamie Oliver has a recipe for an unadulterated avocado ice-cream here, but in most cases cocoa powder is used to add flavour, and the fruit just contributes its creamy texture.

Avocado and chocolate ice-cream made with coconut milk and dairy-free cocoa powder is vegan friendly. The high street health food shop Holland & Barrett has a useful recipe here. You’ll have to do a bit of stirring with this one as it freezes, though.

Slightly more sinful, and not requiring any attention once it hits the freezer, is this cheat’s salted caramel ice cream: stir a tin of condensed milk caramel (the sort you’d use for banoffee pie), or a jar of dulce de leche, or its Mexican cousin, cajeta (made with goats’ milk), carefully into a carton of cream that has been lightly whipped. The caramel/cream proportions are up to you. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt crystals and freeze in a covered bowl.

No-churn coffee ice cream

Nigella Lawson’s no-churn coffee ice cream

Serves 4-6

300 ml double cream

175 g condensed milk

2 tbsp espresso powder

30 ml Tia Maria

Method

Mix everything together and freeze in plastic container. Yes, that is it.

Domini Kemp’s banana ‘ice cream’

Serves 6

280g cashew nuts, soaked for 4 hours or overnight and then drained

100ml water

4 frozen ripe bananas, chopped

1 splash vanilla extract

140ml maple syrup

1 tbsp olive oil or coconut oil

3 tbsp cacao nibs (available in most health stores) or a little bit of chopped up dark chocolate

Method

You’ll need a good blender for this. Place the soaked, drained cashew nuts in the blender along with the 100ml water and blitz till smooth.

Add the frozen banana bits, the vanilla extract, maple syrup and olive or coconut oil and blitz again; it will thicken nicely.

Add the nibs and give one final blast to evenly distribute them.

Decant the whole lot into a plastic container and freeze for a few hours or overnight.