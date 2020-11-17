Honey and soy baked salmon: A delicious dinner ready in minutes

Kwanghi Chan is a chef and owner of Bowls restaurants in Dublin 1 and Glasthule, Co Dublin

This is my easy-to-make honey and soy oven-baked salmon recipe (with a slight Cantonese twist). I hope it is destined to become a new favourite in your house, as it is in ours.

It’s straightforward to cook, uses basic ingredients that we usually have in our cupboard, and takes minutes to prepare. I usually serve it with white or brown rice and steamed broccoli, or greens in season, for a delicious, quick meal that’s packed with protein and vitamins.

Although I cook plenty of Asian dishes, when it comes to ingredients it’s really important to me to buy local whenever I can.

So I’d urge you to go to your local fishmonger for your salmon and buy organic vegetables, or buy direct from farmers. It’s more vital now than ever to support local business as much as possible.

What you’ll need:

Serves 2

450g Irish salmon, cut into 2-3 pieces

1 piece fresh ginger, about 5cm, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

1½ tbsp soy sauce

½ tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp Irish honey

1 tsp sesame oil

3 dashes white pepper

1 pinch salt

Bunch of coriander

1 scallion, chopped

1 nori seaweed sheet

To serve: cooked rice

How to cook it:

1 Place the salmon on a bowl or plate, add the ginger and garlic and gently rub them on the fish.

2 Add soy and oyster sauce, honey, sesame oil, white pepper and salt and stir to mix well so the salmon is nicely coated with all the ingredients.

3 Set aside to marinate for at least 10 minutes or ideally for 30 minutes in the fridge.

4 Pre-heat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius/gas mark 3. Lay the salmon on a baking sheet covered with greased aluminium foil and bake for 15 minutes in the middle of the oven, or until the surface turns brown or slightly charred.

5 Sprinkle with chopped coriander, chopped scallions, and crushed up nori seaweed.