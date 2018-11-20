Home-cooked stir-fry that tastes like a top-class takeaway

I love making this dish because it tastes like you could have ordered it from Mao, so it keeps the takeaway temptation at bay. It is also quite straightforward to cook.

I genuinely look forward to going home to cooking this one – and even more so to having round two for lunch the next day.

I would get two dinners from one steak. Aldi sell lovely striploin steaks which I usually use – two for €7.99 – so it ends up being quite economical.

What you’ll need and how to cook it

1 steak (whatever cut you prefer; I like striploin for this)

Dark soy sauce

1 lime

2 garlic cloves

Chilli flakes

Honey

Method

Cut the steak into strips and put in a bowl. Add a generous dash of soy sauce, squeeze in half the lime, add about a half a teaspoon of chilli flakes. Finely chop and add the garlic cloves, and finish with a good squeeze of honey.

Mix all these ingredients up in the bowl and leave the steak to marinate for about five or 10 minutes (longer, if you have time, but it’s midweek, so realistically you don’t).

Heat up a little olive oil in a wok and stir fry the meat for about seven minutes. Squeeze in the other half of the lime juice and add more soy sauce, chilli and honey if you think it needs it.

Serve with rice or noodles and vegetables of your choice.

Aileen Cotter is a marketing executive at The Irish Times