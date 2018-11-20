Home-cooked stir-fry that tastes like a top-class takeaway

Six-ingredient supper: stir-fry steak that's ready in minutes

Aileen Cotter

 

I love making this dish because it tastes like you could have ordered it from Mao, so it keeps the takeaway temptation at bay. It is also quite straightforward to cook.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth

I genuinely look forward to going home to cooking this one – and even more so to having round two for lunch the next day.

I would get two dinners from one steak. Aldi sell lovely striploin steaks which I usually use – two for €7.99 – so it ends up being quite economical.

What you’ll need and how to cook it

1 steak (whatever cut you prefer; I like striploin for this)

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Join now

Dark soy sauce

1 lime

2 garlic cloves

Chilli flakes

Honey

Method
Cut the steak into strips and put in a bowl. Add a generous dash of soy sauce, squeeze in half the lime, add about a half a teaspoon of chilli flakes. Finely chop and add the garlic cloves, and finish with a good squeeze of honey.

Mix all these ingredients up in the bowl and leave the steak to marinate for about five or 10 minutes (longer, if you have time, but it’s midweek, so realistically you don’t).

Heat up a little olive oil in a wok and stir fry the meat for about seven minutes. Squeeze in the other half of the lime juice and add more soy sauce, chilli and honey if you think it needs it.

Serve with rice or noodles and vegetables of your choice.

Aileen Cotter is a marketing executive at The Irish Times

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.