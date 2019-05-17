High-end restaurant Luna in sudden closure

The Dublin restaurant Luna which started the week by winning the best customer service award at a glitzy Restaurant Association of Ireland ceremony has ended the week by shutting its doors for good.

The high-end restaurant on Drury Street announced on social media on Thursday evening that it would “cease trading effective immediately.”

Luna opened in June 2015 and was based on the concept of a New York Italian restaurant.

In the statement, the owners said it was “a very tough decision to make but unavoidable, despite our best efforts. Luna had the very best staff, food and atmosphere. It was a restaurant to be proud of, which makes this all the harder”.

The owners added that they wished to thank all the staff and customers “for joining us on this journey. We wish it could have gone on longer”.

The closure prompted some of the city’s leading restaurateurs to express concern about how development in the city is being managed.

“Dublin city cannot sustain the amount of food businesses that have opened,” said Eamon O’Reilly who owns One Pico. “The fact is, there is simply not enough customers to remotely fill all the restaurants. The sooner Dublin city council planners realise this and stop issuing permissions for cafes and restaurants, the better!”

He said things had “got totally out of hand in the city” and pointed out that Dublin “is a small capital city! It’s not London we’re living in!”

Michelin-starred chef Derry Clarke echoed his sentiments. “Every time a retail outlet closes a food operation opens in that premises. Look at Ranelagh, Camden St. George’s St. Dame St. Dawson St. I could go on, I think Dublin City Council don’t care once the very high rates and water charges are paid.”

While restaurants have expressed concern about the closure people with restaurant vouchers for Luna are likely to be the first to lose out. With the restaurant gone, any vouchers sold will be worthless.