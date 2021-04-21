Here’s how to get your mellow yellow fix on National Banana Day

Don’t mention the bread. Try these five far more interesting recipes for this most versatile fruit

Banana muffins with toffee sauce and whipped cream. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

It’s National Banana Day, and in celebration of this most versatile of fruits, here are five fabulous recipes that showcase their strengths - and none of them are banana bread.

Irish Times magazine columnist Aoife Noonan elevates the ubiquitous cake - because let’s face it that’s what it is, rather than bread - with this sweet, toffee and banana flavoured confection spiked with rum.

A good excuse to head out to Aldi on Sunday to buy a bottle of new release Salvado Panamanian anejo gold rum from Blackwater Distillery. It is aged in bourbon casks and the flavour palate has “hints sof vanilla, molasses and caramel.”

It's cake, not bread, and it's soaked in rum.

Recipe: Caramelised banana and rum cake

Vanessa Greenwood’s banoffee muffins are a more family-friendly take on that classic combination of banana and toffee. Topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a slice of banana, these are an indulgent treat.

These are more of an indulgent dessert that a grab and go muffin.

Recipe: Banoffee muffins

Also firmly in the occasional treat category is Donal Skehan’s Elvis sandwich, a peanut butter, banana and bacon combo the singer was apparently very fond of.

Midnght snack? Banana bacon and peanut butter toastie.

Recipe: The Elvis toasted sandwich

More restraint in using bananas is shown by Domini Kemp, whose banana and coconut pancakes with blueberries is a perfect brunch option.

Breakfast or brunch made special with these fruity pancakes.

Recipe: Banana, coconut and blueberry pancakes

For another healthy, morning time option try these breakfast muffins that have chia seeds in the mixture.

Banana muffins with chia seeds, low-fat cream cheese and unrefined sugar

Recipe: Banana chia muffins

