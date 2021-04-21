Here’s how to get your mellow yellow fix on National Banana Day
Don’t mention the bread. Try these five far more interesting recipes for this most versatile fruit
Banana muffins with toffee sauce and whipped cream. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography
It’s National Banana Day, and in celebration of this most versatile of fruits, here are five fabulous recipes that showcase their strengths - and none of them are banana bread.
Irish Times magazine columnist Aoife Noonan elevates the ubiquitous cake - because let’s face it that’s what it is, rather than bread - with this sweet, toffee and banana flavoured confection spiked with rum.
A good excuse to head out to Aldi on Sunday to buy a bottle of new release Salvado Panamanian anejo gold rum from Blackwater Distillery. It is aged in bourbon casks and the flavour palate has “hints sof vanilla, molasses and caramel.”
Recipe: Caramelised banana and rum cake
Vanessa Greenwood’s banoffee muffins are a more family-friendly take on that classic combination of banana and toffee. Topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a slice of banana, these are an indulgent treat.
Also firmly in the occasional treat category is Donal Skehan’s Elvis sandwich, a peanut butter, banana and bacon combo the singer was apparently very fond of.
Recipe: The Elvis toasted sandwich
More restraint in using bananas is shown by Domini Kemp, whose banana and coconut pancakes with blueberries is a perfect brunch option.
Recipe: Banana, coconut and blueberry pancakes
For another healthy, morning time option try these breakfast muffins that have chia seeds in the mixture.