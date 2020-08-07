Here’s a recipe to get your children eating – and loving – seafood

Kitchen Cabinet: On the table in minutes, these coconut mussels are always a winner

Joyce Timmins

Joyce Timmin’s steamed mussels in a coconut broth

Joyce Timmin’s steamed mussels in a coconut broth

 

My daughter Lily first tried mussels when she was about three or four. I was just chancing my arm in getting her to taste them, thinking she wouldn’t like them. But she loved them, especially the idea of using an empty shell to eat the mussel.

So this recipe has always gone down well at home, and the broth itself is delicious. The mussels I use are Kelly’s, from Galway Bay. If your kids aren’t into heat, you can cut down on, or leave out, the chillies.

Joyce Timmins is executive chef and catering manager at Marymount Care Centre, in Co Dublin

STEAMED MUSSELS IN A COCONUT BROTH

Serves four

Ingredients
1kg mussels
2 lemon grass stalks, chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
Thumb-size piece of ginger, grated
2 limes, zest and juice
2 x 400g tins of coconut milk (I used Chaokoh)
2 tbsp fish sauce
2 fresh chillies, chopped, for broth and garnish
½ bunch coriander, stems and leaves chopped, for broth and garnish

Method
1 Wash and debeard the mussels.

2 In a wok fry the ginger, garlic, lemon grass and coriander.

3 Add 1 chopped chilli with the zest and juice of the limes.

4 Add coconut milk, bring to the boil, allow to reduce slightly.

5 Add the mussels and fish sauce.

6 Cover with another pan, a lid or a roasting tray, to allow the mussels to steam.

7 Bring the broth back to the boil, giving the mussels a toss.

8 Wait for mussels to fully open. This takes three to five minutes. (Don’t try to eat any that do not open.)

9 Serve in a large bowl or even the wok you cooked them in.

10 Garnish with remaining chilli and coriander. Serve with crusty bread to soak up that gorgeous broth.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.