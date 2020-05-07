Have your say: What are your memories of Bewley’s?

Did the Dublin café hold a special place in your heart? Why do you think it has had to close?

Were you a regular Bewley’s customer, in the past or recent years? Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Bewley’s café on Grafton Street has announced that it’s doors will remain closed permanently, citing concern over how social distancing rules would impact on the business, as well as high rent of €1.5 million, the same amount as the café lost in 2019.

The Irish Times would like to hear about your memories of the café, and why you think it has had to close. Does the Dublin institution hold a special place in your heart? Were you a regular customer, in the past or recent years? Perhaps something memorable happened in the café? How had it changed (or remained the same) over the years in your view, in terms of the café itself, the food on offer, the service, the ambience? Why do you think it was making a loss, and ultimately had to close?

Share your Bewley's memories

You can share your memories and views using this form. If you have any old photographs of Bewleys relevant to your submission, please attach them.

A selection of responses may be published.

Thank you.

