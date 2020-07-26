Have your fill with spicy deliveries and outdoors dining

Food File: Order a spice mix from Armagh’s Burren Balsamics; or eat outside in D4’s Saba

Burren Balsamics Letterbox Larder

Burren Balsamics Letterbox Larder

 

Working from home has made taking delivery of online orders easier, but that may not be the case for ever, and Burren Balsamics has come up with a clever solution. The Armagh company’s Letterbox Larder is a collection of seasoning and spice mixes in resealable pouches packed within a flat rectangular box designed to fit through most standard-size letterboxes.

There are three pouches in each box (£9.99), and you can choose between varieties that work with meat, fish, casserole and vegetarian/vegan dishes. You can buy refills of the company’s balsamic vinegar and white balsamic condiment and balsamic-infused salt and sugar in pouches too. See burrenbalsamics.com, where there is currently a 10 per cent discount on offer and free delivery on orders over £20.

Give the chef a night off in Galway

Philippa Duff and Sinead Foyle
Philippa Duff and Sinead Foyle

If you’re heading west on a self-catering holiday at home, the click and collect family meals from the Sea Hare pop-up at the Pier Bar in Cleggan, Co Galway, could give the designated cook a night off. Each of the dishes serves six, and the menu includes Cleggan crab with horseradish; Connemara lamb, beer and black bean chilli; whole poached salmon, and a trio of cakes and tarts. Orders must be placed online three days before collection on Sundays and Wednesdays, before 4pm.

If you prefer to let someone else do the washing up, Sinead Foyle and Philippa Duff’s cafe is open daily, 10.30am-5pm, with Thursday night fish dinners each week available to book for parties of up to six (from the same household), and a weekend deal, that also needs to be booked in advance, of Cleggan Bay lobster and a pint or a glass of wine, for €25 euro. theseahare.ie.

Al fresco dining on Baggot Street

Saba’s secret garden
Saba’s secret garden

Saba Thai and Vietnamese restaurant in Dublin 4, which has lost 40 per cent of its indoor seating capacity due to Covid-19 social distancing measures, has opened a “secret garden”. The 40-seater outdoor space at the rear of the Baggot Street restaurant will be open from noon every day except Monday. An overhead canopy has been ordered for the space.

Tea set to your doorstep

Solaris Botanicals home office tea set
Solaris Botanicals home office tea set

The Galway speciality tea company Solaris Botanicals has launched a home office tea set. The kit includes a heat-resistant glass teapot and cup, on a bamboo tray, along with three organic loose leaf teas. It costs €54.94 and can be ordered online at solarisbotanicals.com.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.