Have your fill with spicy deliveries and outdoors dining

Working from home has made taking delivery of online orders easier, but that may not be the case for ever, and Burren Balsamics has come up with a clever solution. The Armagh company’s Letterbox Larder is a collection of seasoning and spice mixes in resealable pouches packed within a flat rectangular box designed to fit through most standard-size letterboxes.

There are three pouches in each box (£9.99), and you can choose between varieties that work with meat, fish, casserole and vegetarian/vegan dishes. You can buy refills of the company’s balsamic vinegar and white balsamic condiment and balsamic-infused salt and sugar in pouches too. See burrenbalsamics.com, where there is currently a 10 per cent discount on offer and free delivery on orders over £20.

Give the chef a night off in Galway

Philippa Duff and Sinead Foyle

If you’re heading west on a self-catering holiday at home, the click and collect family meals from the Sea Hare pop-up at the Pier Bar in Cleggan, Co Galway, could give the designated cook a night off. Each of the dishes serves six, and the menu includes Cleggan crab with horseradish; Connemara lamb, beer and black bean chilli; whole poached salmon, and a trio of cakes and tarts. Orders must be placed online three days before collection on Sundays and Wednesdays, before 4pm.

If you prefer to let someone else do the washing up, Sinead Foyle and Philippa Duff’s cafe is open daily, 10.30am-5pm, with Thursday night fish dinners each week available to book for parties of up to six (from the same household), and a weekend deal, that also needs to be booked in advance, of Cleggan Bay lobster and a pint or a glass of wine, for €25 euro. theseahare.ie.

Al fresco dining on Baggot Street

Saba’s secret garden

Saba Thai and Vietnamese restaurant in Dublin 4, which has lost 40 per cent of its indoor seating capacity due to Covid-19 social distancing measures, has opened a “secret garden”. The 40-seater outdoor space at the rear of the Baggot Street restaurant will be open from noon every day except Monday. An overhead canopy has been ordered for the space.

Tea set to your doorstep

Solaris Botanicals home office tea set

The Galway speciality tea company Solaris Botanicals has launched a home office tea set. The kit includes a heat-resistant glass teapot and cup, on a bamboo tray, along with three organic loose leaf teas. It costs €54.94 and can be ordered online at solarisbotanicals.com.