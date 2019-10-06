Handmade pasta bar opens in Dublin and no dish costs more than €10

Food File: Meet the makers on new Wicklow food tour and Kinsale gets ready for its gourmet festival

Lisa Cope

No pasta dish over €10: Sprezzatura, 5/6 Camden Market, Dublin

No pasta dish over €10: Sprezzatura, 5/6 Camden Market, Dublin

 

Most people don’t have the time or the skills to make their own pasta, so it will probably come as welcome news that Dublin is getting a new handmade pasta bar focusing on “Italian ideas with Irish heart”, with nothing on the menu costing more than €10.

Sprezzatura opens this week at 5/6 Camden Market, formerly home to Granthams, and features a seriously impressive list of Irish producers including Achill Lamb, Kilkenny Rose Veal, Lough Neagh smoked eel, Durrus cheese and Velvet Cloud sheep’s milk yoghurt.

They’ve also decided to use Wicklow rapeseed oil instead of importing olive oil, and sustainable practices are high on the agenda, with all drinks on tap, no paper or plastic on site (meaning no paper receipts or kitchen dockets), and “trash pasta” available at lunchtime made from off cuts and food that might have been thrown out otherwise.

Kinsale gears up for gourmet festival

The Kinsale Gourmet Festival is back from Friday to Sunday, October 11th-13th,  for its 43rd year. Friday will see restaurants across the town host a Champagne reception followed by dinner, while on Saturday the “Mad Hatters” walking tour will visit 11 different restaurants, including Fishy Fishy and Finn’s Table.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

On Sunday, a “Fruits de Mer Seafood Spectacular” kicks off at 1pm in Acton’s Hotel with a drinks reception, followed by food and wine as well as live performances. A ticket for all three days costs €210, or you can book events individually. More information at kinsalerestaurants.com.

Trinity restaurant open to all

Trinity College Dublin has opened a new restaurant in its business school focused on sustainable eating and connecting people through good food and inspiring surroundings. Sodexo, which manages the food on site, has brought in chef David Fountain, formerly of Bang Cafe and King Sitric in Howth, to head up Forum, and create something that “goes beyond traditional catering or restaurant spaces”. The opening menu includes dishes such as celeriac and apple soup with thyme crouton and butternut squash risotto with mascarpone and a butternut seed pesto. Forum is open from Monday-Saturday, 8am-8pm. forumdublin.ie

Meet the Makers, Wicklow: a day of food and drink tasting in the garden of Ireland
Meet the Makers, Wicklow: a day of food and drink tasting in the garden of Ireland

Wicklow food tour

Four Wicklow producers have come together to launch a new day-long food and drink tour to highlight the county as a food destination. “Meet the Makers, Wicklow” includes visits to Wicklow Way Wines, Kilruddery House, Glendalough Distillery and Wicklow Wolf Brewery, and allows for a day of food and drink tasting in the garden of Ireland, without the hassle of driving or having to co-ordinate individual bookings.

Buses depart from the Kilkenny Shop on Nassau Street at 9am and head to Kilruddery House for a tour of the house and gardens, before a seasonal lunch. After that there’s a wine tasting at Wicklow Way Wines, where their strawberry, raspberry and blackberry wines will be paired with cheeses and chocolates, before heading to Wicklow Wolf Brewery for a tour and tasting.

The last stop is a tour at Glendalough Distillery followed by a whiskey and food pairing, before returning to Dublin that evening all the merrier. Tours for selected dates are €150, meetthemakerswicklow.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.