Guinness’s €20m revamp of Gravity Bar takes off

Food File: How to bag a Friday table at Allta, and Slane food producer tours get under way

The Gravity bar at the Guinness Storehouse

The Gravity bar at the Guinness Storehouse

 

The Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse has undergone a €20 million revamp that has doubled the size of the space, which can now host 500 people at a time. The project was completed in time for the recent visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who had dinner cooked for them there by Mark Moriarty of The Greenhouse, the Michelin two-star restaurant on Dawson Street.

Ordinary mortals visiting the attraction won’t be able to sample Moriarty’s menu, but, after enjoying an aperitif there, they could walk over to the Open Gate Brewery on James’s Street, where a series of Brewer’s Banquets are being staged this spring.

 You can book tickets for the four-course banquets on Wednesday, April 29th and Wednesday,  May 27th. The menus are being created by head chef Sean Hunter, and will be matched with two special brews. 

The food will include a selection of fancy snacks, such as McCarron’s crisp pork belly bites, Rockshore cider and Bramley apple gel. This will be followed by rotisserie chicken with wild garlic, and a salad of charred baby leeks, kale and tenderstem broccoli. The meat course is chargrilled Hereford beef, with honey-roasted vegetables and parsnip puree, and for dessert ginger and rhubarb crumble will be served family-style, with a selection of accompaniments.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Tickets (€59.50) can be bought online at guinnessopengate.com/events and the events start at 7pm.

Thank Allta it’s Friday

Reservations at Allta, the massively popular new wine bar on the corner of South Frederick Street and Setanta Place in Dublin 2, can be hard to come by. But, from March 20th, a Friday late lunchtime sitting will be added to the reservations book, with tables available from 3pm. And next month, weather permitting, there will be (heated) terrace tables available outside.
allta.ie

Slane Food Circle members Jack Rogers, Carina Conyngham, Mark Jenkinson and Michael Finegan
Slane Food Circle members Jack Rogers, Carina Conyngham, Mark Jenkinson and Michael Finegan

Meet your local makers in Slane

The just-launched Slane Food Circle Meet the Makers tours will give participants a chance to engage with four artisan food and drink producers based in and around the Co Meath town.

The group is comprised of organic farmer Carina Conyngham; Jack Rogers of Newgrange Gold oils; Mark Jenkinson of The Cider Mill, and cheesemaker Michael Finegan of Boyne Valley Blue.

Group tours of all four, lasting six hours and costing €69, are available on the first Sunday of each month. The tour leaves from Slane tourist office at 2pm, and bus transfers from Dublin city centre are available.

Food or drink tastings are included, and the tour finishes with a Slane Food Circle platter of cheese and organic leaves on wood-fired flatbread with organic charcuterie, served at Conyngham's Rock Farm. Private tours and shorter tours of individual producers are also available.
slanefoodcircle.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.