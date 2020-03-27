Gluggable red and white wines to unscrew, both for less than €10

Regular readers will know I’m a big fan of the Wildflower Pinot Noir at O’Briens. This wine, and the Wildflower Pinot Grigio, are made in a very gluggable style by the Romanian producer Cramele Recas. Now the winery has added a Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz to the range. Both are available for €9 a bottle, or six for €50, in branches of O’Briens nationwide, and online.

Wildflower Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Romania

A more warm-climate style of Sauvignon, full of rich, rounded tropical fruits with vibrant supporting acidity. Try it with green seafood curries or beetroot-and-goat’s-cheese salad, or as an aperitif.

Wildflower Shiraz 2019, Romania

Lush, ripe plum and cassis fruits with plenty of spice and a rounded finish. Try this with grilled red meats, or a gourmet burger.