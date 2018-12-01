Get soulful on the slopes this season

Ski & Soul

This winter season, Le Grand Bellevue, Gstaad, is set to introduce a new Ski & Soul package. Combining active outdoor mountain pursuits with mental wellbeing and personal healing, the three-night experience will see guests begin their days with a morning mindfulness session at a frozen river, eat a healthy menu and enjoy plenty of spa time along with all the usual time on the slopes. Rates start from €2,795 per person including three nights’ accommodation on a half-board basis, an Alpine Serenity Ritual and Goats Milk and Honey Bath at Le Grand Spa, a healthy cooking class, frozen river mindfulness session, off-piste ski adventure, mindful ski session, Walk and Talk session and stand-up paddle board core workout. Visit bellevue-gstaad.com for more.

Starting on a high

For most novices, skiing the Andes is on the bucket list. Now beginners can take on the Chilean slopes thanks to the Hotel Santiago. Beginners can avail of a starter ticket and two hours of ski or snowboard instruction with all the equipment required from €276 based on two people, with a two-night minimum stay. Visit mandarinoriental.com/Santiago for more.

Go pro

Avid skiers will want to download the Ski Tracks app this season. Available on iTunes and Android, this handy function helps keep you informed on your essential ski stats, from speed to altitude, allowing you to compare your performance throughout your trip – both with yourself, and your skiers. A must-have for competitive gliders.

Ski’s the limit

Crystal Ski is helping newbie ski and snowboarders get a leg up. When you book a holiday with them this winter and buy one ski or snowboard hire, you’ll get the second free. The offer is available on some of the best European ski holiday destinations in the world including Andorra, Italy, France and Austria. The deal is based on holidays across December, January, February and during the popular Christmas period. Visit Andorra from €369pp, Italy from €539pp and Austria from €439pp at crystalski.ie.