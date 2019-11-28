Gary Rhodes died from bleeding between skull and brain, says family

Gary Rhodes died from bleeding between the skull and the brain, according to a statement from his family. It confirmed Rhodes, who died aged 59, collapsed at his home in Dubai with a subdural hematoma, which is usually associated with a brain injury.

They said they wanted to end “painful speculation” about the television chef, who died in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old, who opened a brasserie, Rhodes D7, in Dublin in 2006, had been working on a new TV series and was reported to be in a happy mood when he came home from filming. He later collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

The family said in a statement: “In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

“After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural haematoma.

“At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time.”

Tributes have come in from across the food industry. After tweets from Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, among others, the Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith said: “Gary was the first rock star of cooking, making it cool for boys to cook. Spiky haircut, tight trousers, full of energy. And a great chef.”

Tom Kerridge, formerly Rhodes’s sous chef, tweeted that Rhodes “is one of the greatest British chefs who almost single-handedly put British food on the world stage”.

Grosvenor House Dubai said the Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and author was working “until the day he died”.

The chef’s brother, Chris Rhodes, tweeted that he had “not only lost a brother but a best friend too. “Gary you will always be by my side, in my thoughts but most of all in my heart,” he wrote. “The times I have spent with you have been some of the most special of my life. Rest in Peace beloved man – love you always.” – agencies