Galway fishmonger will deliver fresh fish to your door

Food File: Food podcast by singer Jessie Ware's cookery launches a cook book

Stefan Griesbach of Gannet Fishmongers in Galway runs the new online shop, which delivers across Ireland for €8.50 per order or free of charge of you spend €100. Photograph: Declan Colohan

Fresh fish delivered to your door sounds like an excellent idea, and if you order from eatmorefish.ie it will make its way to you in a 100 per cent compostable and sustainably produced cardboard and paper thermal box.

Stefan Griesbach of Gannet Fishmongers in Galway runs the online shop, which delivers across Ireland for €8.50 per order or free of charge of you spend €100. He worked with AP packaging in Dundalk to design the new boxes and bags, which they say are more effective than standard thermal packaging.

Eatmorefish.ie is comprehensively stocked with a selection of wild and Irish fish, imported and farmed fish, smoked fish, and shellfish. There is also a pantry section where you can stock up on tinned fish, hard-to-find items such as squid ink, and a range of cooks’ knives and sharpening tools.

Podcasters and cookbook authors Jessie and Lennie Ware have released a cookbook featuring over 100 recipes
Jessie Ware launches Table Manners The Cookbook

Table Manners, the food podcast presented by English singer-songwriter Jessie Ware and her social worker mother Lennie, has been listened to more than eight million times since they first started it in November 2017.

In their podcast the pair cook dinner for an invited guest and share their memories through food. “It’s about food, family and – much like all good dinner parties – wherever the conversation takes us,” Jessie says.

Table Manners The Cookbook (published by Ebury, £22/€25) brings together more than 100 of the family recipes they love to cook, and are often asked to share.

You’ll discover among the pages the drunken crouton and kale salad that wowed Yotam Ottolenghi; the sausage and bean casserole that had Ed Sheeran asking for a fourth helping, and the blackberry and custard tart they bravely baked for Nigella Lawson.

