Fridge sweep turns into a delicious warm salad

Six-ingredient supper: hearty hash salad

Grainne Kelliher

 

This is a super quick dish, which takes about 10 minutes to prepare. It is a great way to use up odds and ends from your fridge towards the end of the week, keeping food waste at a minimum.

It’s comfort food without the heaviness, so perfect for supper. It always goes down well in my house.

What you’ll need and how to make it

Serves 4

250g black pudding, chopped into cubes

8 slices of lean bacon, sliced

8 handful of salad leaves, washed

12 small cooked potatoes, halved

1 onion, chopped

8 eggs

Put a pan of water on and bring it to a simmer.

Heat three tablespoons of oil, and sweat the onions and bacon together on a low heat. Add the black pudding and turn up the heat. After a few minutes add the potatoes. Cook for approximately five minutes, until the potatoes are brown and heated through.

Meanwhile poach eight eggs in the simmering water with a tablespoon of vinegar for four minutes for soft poached – longer if desired.

When ready to serve, split the leaves into four bowls and lightly dress with your dressing of choice. Place the cooked black pudding, bacon, potatoes and onions on top of the leaves. Finish with two eggs on top of each bowl.

Grainne Kelliher is chief executive at Airfield Estate

