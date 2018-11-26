Food Month podcast: Tasting beer for a living. Well someone’s got to do it

Lilly Higgins and Sorcha Hamilton discuss craft beer, destination breweries and no-alcohol brews

Updated: 43 minutes ago

 

Lots of people might see drinking beer as an ideal job, and Irish Times Beerista Sorcha Hamilton’s journey of discovery with craft beer has been full of eye openers.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Hamilton didn’t drink beer much at college – “my memory of beer then is not of enjoying it” – but when her husband started home brewing years later, she started to take an interest in the process and in the ingredients, a curiosity that has developed over the past seven years, as the craft brewing scene has got momentum in Ireland.

Listen to the Podcast

Mind you, “it really takes over your home. The house was full of hop fumes. We were getting interesting deliveries to the door of foil-wrapped yeast and dried hops.” And Hamilton observes: “There’s a lot of hard graft in brewing. I’m happy to be on tasting end.”

In the podcast Hamilton and Higgins also chat about how to organise a fun tasting session; the advantages of cooking with beer; why breweries have started using cans instead of bottles; the trend for lower alcohol craft beers, and how no-alcohol beer tastes so much better than no-alcohol wine.

Then there’s the growth of destination breweries, such as the Burren Brewery, where Hamilton describes the joy drinking their beer, made from wild yeast, while looking out at the Burren from the brewery.

To listen our other Food Month podcasts visit:
Lilly Higgins and Catherine Cleary on the life and work of a restaurant critic
Lilly Higgins and John Wilson on natural wines and the future of wine in Ireland 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.