Food Month: Michelin stars and friendly banter

This week, club members participated in one-off Meet the Chef events at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and in a private dining room in a five-star hotel that has played a significant part in recent Irish history.

Chefs Mark Moriarty, James Sheridan, Damien Grey and Ciaran Sweeney in Liath, Blackrock, for an Irish Times Food & Drink Club Meet the Chef dinner. Photographs: Crispin Rodwell.

On Sunday evening, chefs Damien Grey, Mark Moriarty, James Sheridan and Ciaran Sweeney gathered at Grey’s restaurant, Liath, in Blackrock market and cooked an eight-course menu, two courses each, for 18 members of the club. They also chose a wine to serve with each dish, and there were some memorable pairings.

Turbot, oyster and caviar dish by Mark Moriarty.

Quail and foie gras pithivier dish by James Sheridan.

These were possibly the fastest selling food event tickets in Eventbrite history – four of Ireland’s top chefs reunited in a restaurant that has shaped their careers in a significant way – and the sold out sign went up in just a couple of minutes. One guest revealed that he had four screens logged-on and ready to pounce the minute they were released.

In addition to cooking, serving and introducing their food, the four talked about how their friendships were forged in this former market cafe premises, now a Michelin-starred restaurant, and how their careers have progressed.

Dinner is served: five courses of signature dishes.

On Tuesday, Food Month action moved to the historic surroundings of the Constitution Suite at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, where executive chef Garry Hughes and head sommelier Nisea Doddy hosted a Champagne and canape pre-dinner reception, followed by a five-course menu of the hotel’s signature dishes.

Celeriac and truffle soup, Lambay lobster thermidor, Black Angus beef Wellington carved tableside, and warm chocolate fondant were accompanied by organic and biodynamic wines.

Executive chef Garry Hughes carving beef Wellington tableside.

Chef Hughes shared his insights into how to the hotel’s kitchens run, as well as offering tips on how to cook the perfect beef Wellington and pommes Anna. A special feature of the evening was an interesting talk by head concierge Denis O’Brien on the history of the hotel, and stories about some of its famous guests.

