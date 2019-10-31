Food Month at The Irish Times: fantastic feasts and where to find them

Food Month at The Irish Times begins on Friday and will continue throughout November.

To launch the initiative, our Winter Food & Drink Guide, which will be distributed with the newspaper on Friday, features the top 100 places in Ireland to eat lunch.

With party season around the corner, Diana Henry, Vanessa Greenwood and Eunice Power have some recipes that will help you create a fantastic feast.

Plus, there are some great interviews, features and profiles of the best food and drink Ireland has to offer.

In Saturday’s Irish Times Magazine, chef and restaurateur Paul Flynn begins a new weekly recipe column focusing on simple, seasonal dishes, and Lilly Higgins also joins the team with a new column, Fast Family Feasts.

Paul Flynn and Lilly Higgins

Throughout Food Month – now in its seventh year – there will be additional food articles, features and news across all sections of The Irish Times and irishtimes.com, including The Daily Dish, a lunchtime recipe slot in which contributors will share their favourite things to cook at home. There is still time to submit suggestions at irishtimes.com/foodmonth.

There will also be opportunities for readers to win Miele kitchen appliances worth €10,000, and vouchers for dinner and wine at 12 award-winning restaurants that are members of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Reader events taking place during the month include walking food tours with writers Catherine Cleary, Vanessa Greenwood and John Wilson, and a Mum Talks meet up.

There will also be four Meet the Chef events, and a limited number of tickets for one of these, a five-course tasting menu in the Constitution Suite at the Shelbourne hotel, hosted by executive chef Garry Hughes and head sommelier Nisea Doddy, are available at irishtimes.com/Shelbourne.

Check in with us regularly at irishtimes.com/foodmonth and follow #ITFoodMonth on social media