Food Month at The Irish Times: fantastic feasts and where to find them

The top 100 places in Ireland to eat lunch will feature in our Winter Food & Drink Guide to be published on Friday

 

Food Month at The Irish Times begins on Friday and will continue throughout November.

To launch the initiative, our Winter Food & Drink Guide, which will be distributed with the newspaper on Friday, features the top 100 places in Ireland to eat lunch.

With party season around the corner,   Diana Henry, Vanessa Greenwood and Eunice Power have some recipes that will help you create a fantastic feast.

Plus, there are some great interviews, features and profiles of the best food and drink Ireland has to offer.

In Saturday’s Irish Times Magazine, chef and restaurateur Paul Flynn begins a new weekly recipe column focusing on simple, seasonal dishes, and Lilly Higgins also joins the team with a new column, Fast Family Feasts.

Paul Flynn and Lilly Higgins

Throughout Food Month – now in its seventh year – there will be additional food articles, features and news across all sections of The Irish Times and irishtimes.com, including The Daily Dish, a lunchtime recipe slot in which contributors will share their favourite things to cook at home. There is still time to submit suggestions at irishtimes.com/foodmonth.

There will also be opportunities for readers to win Miele kitchen appliances worth €10,000, and vouchers for dinner and wine at 12 award-winning restaurants that are members of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Reader events taking place during the month include walking food tours with writers Catherine Cleary, Vanessa Greenwood and John Wilson, and a Mum Talks meet up.

There will also be four Meet the Chef events, and a limited number of tickets for one of these, a five-course tasting menu in the Constitution Suite at the Shelbourne hotel, hosted by executive chef Garry Hughes and head sommelier Nisea Doddy, are available at irishtimes.com/Shelbourne.

Check in with us regularly at irishtimes.com/foodmonth and follow #ITFoodMonth on social media

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.